MusicDish e-Journal - December 22, 2016 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Sub Terra #3 - 12th November Promises
Sub Terra #3 is all about celebrating Hon Kong's freshest sounds and original acts
By Mi2N
(more articles from this author)
2016-11-10
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Only a month after their formation, Technical Difficulty will open the night with a set of covers and a sprinkling of new songs. Don't let the young age of the band or its members fool you: this supergroup formed from Glass Onions and Lucky Blue, and has the fierce musical talents of singer Mikayla Boonstra and drummer Ydis Lopez up its sleeve.

Sub Terra #3 是慶祝城市中最新的聲音和演出。Technical Difficulty 成立只有一個月，他們會在那一晚揭開新歌曲。他們看似年輕，但經驗豐富：由Glass Onions及 Lucky Blue建立，並有極具音樂天份的歌手Mikayla Boonstra和鼓手Ydis Lopez 一同演出。

Second on the bill, CHRANG! could be billed as the The Underground house band, as it's fronted by The Underground founder Chris B and art director/chief photographer Angus Leung. Add Teenage Riot bassist Yan Yan to the mix and you have the recipe for a hard-rockin' set.

另外， CHRANG! 被視為The Underground的樂隊，由The Underground的創始人Chris B和藝術總監/首席攝影師Angus Leung帶領。加上Teenage Riot的低音貝司手Yan Yan，你一定可以享受到很完滿的硬搖滾表演。

Next, Tai Po trio Mocking Bullet will will meld folk, grunge, psychedelic rock, blues and jazz into an uplifting and captivating concoction. Finally, having ditched the once-trademark mask, 龍小菌Lung Siu-kwan will front her new pop-rock band 帶菌者 Carrier in headlining the show.

大埔的三重奏Mocking Bullet音樂混合民族風、油漬搖滾、迷幻搖滾、藍調和爵士樂，是個一個令人振奮的組合。最後，由 龍小菌Lung Siu-kwan為首，領導她的新流行搖滾樂隊帶菌者Carrier完結整場演出。

Sub Terra #3
​Saturday ​12th November​​ ​2016
​9:00​​pm​ - Midnight​​
Bands: Technical Difficulty, CHRANG!, Mocking Bullet & 帶菌者 Carrier
​​The Hub, ​1/F, Fortune Building, 150-158 Lockhart Road​, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Advance tickets: HK$​​1​0​0​​ available at ​​Zuk studios or http://undergroundhk.com
Door tickets: HK$1​​3​0​
Hotline: (852) 9486 4648
http://undergroundhk.com/2016/11/12/sub-terra-3/

Sub Terra #3
​2016年1​1​月​12​​日 （星期六）
晚上九時至十二點
THE HUB 灣仔駱克道150-158號祥友大廈一樓全層
優先門票：HKD1​00​
購票：觸STUDIO 或 http://undergroundhk.com
即場購票：HKD1​3​0
查詢電話：(852) 9486 4648​

有關樂隊既詳細介紹請至: http://undergroundhk.com/2016/11/12/sub-terra-3/

Related News from Mi2N:
» Sub Terra #3 - 12th November Promises
» Sub Terra #3 是慶祝城市中最新的聲音和演出。

Home » MusicDish*China » Sub Terra #3 - 12th November Promises
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13861
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group as Distribution Representative for China

» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan

» World Creators Forum Held in Beijing

» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound at South China's Top EDM Festival

» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum in Hong Kong

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2016-12-21] Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China; Professional Loudspeaker Manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Their Exclusive Distribution Representative For China

» [2016-12-06] Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan; Black Kirin Will Arrive In Beijing To Hold The First Special Show On New Year's Day At Yugong Yishan With Their Latest Seven-man Lineup

» [2016-12-04] World Creators Forum Held In Beijing; Asia-Pacific Music Alliance Launches At The Event

» [2016-11-30] Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival; Electric Jungle Music Festival Is The First And Biggest EDM Festival In South China

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; The Service Provides A Platform For Independent Filmmakers To Connect With Aspiring Musicians

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» [2016-11-23] Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals; Viberate.com - The New Music Analytics Service Launched Last Month As A Free Beta

» [2016-11-22] Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat; Proper Has Expanded Its Deal With Believe To Include Storage And Shipping To Europe And Signed New Distribution Deal With Glitterbeat Records

» [2016-11-18] Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong; Quincy Jones, QQMusic, KKBOX, Warner Music, AEG Live Will Participate In MAMA Creators' Forum

» [2016-11-17] Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour; Live Streaming Has Boomed In China And We Decided To Take Full Advantage For Eagle I Stallian's China Tour

» [2016-11-16] Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing; Toronto-based Indie Jazz-folk Trio The Jessica Stuart Few Is Returning To China To Introduce Their Last Album "The Passage"

» [2016-11-15] BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership; New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships