Sub Terra #3 is all about celebrating Hon Kong's freshest sounds and original acts

Only a month after their formation, Technical Difficulty will open the night with a set of covers and a sprinkling of new songs. Don't let the young age of the band or its members fool you: this supergroup formed from Glass Onions and Lucky Blue, and has the fierce musical talents of singer Mikayla Boonstra and drummer Ydis Lopez up its sleeve.



Sub Terra #3 是慶祝城市中最新的聲音和演出。Technical Difficulty 成立只有一個月，他們會在那一晚揭開新歌曲。他們看似年輕，但經驗豐富：由Glass Onions及 Lucky Blue建立，並有極具音樂天份的歌手Mikayla Boonstra和鼓手Ydis Lopez 一同演出。



Second on the bill, CHRANG! could be billed as the The Underground house band, as it's fronted by The Underground founder Chris B and art director/chief photographer Angus Leung. Add Teenage Riot bassist Yan Yan to the mix and you have the recipe for a hard-rockin' set.



另外， CHRANG! 被視為The Underground的樂隊，由The Underground的創始人Chris B和藝術總監/首席攝影師Angus Leung帶領。加上Teenage Riot的低音貝司手Yan Yan，你一定可以享受到很完滿的硬搖滾表演。



Next, Tai Po trio Mocking Bullet will will meld folk, grunge, psychedelic rock, blues and jazz into an uplifting and captivating concoction. Finally, having ditched the once-trademark mask, 龍小菌Lung Siu-kwan will front her new pop-rock band 帶菌者 Carrier in headlining the show.



大埔的三重奏Mocking Bullet音樂混合民族風、油漬搖滾、迷幻搖滾、藍調和爵士樂，是個一個令人振奮的組合。最後，由 龍小菌Lung Siu-kwan為首，領導她的新流行搖滾樂隊帶菌者Carrier完結整場演出。



​Saturday ​12th November​​ ​2016

​9:00​​pm​ - Midnight​​

Bands: Technical Difficulty, CHRANG!, Mocking Bullet & 帶菌者 Carrier

​​The Hub, ​1/F, Fortune Building, 150-158 Lockhart Road​, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Advance tickets: HK$​​1​0​0​​ available at ​​Zuk studios or http://undergroundhk.com

Door tickets: HK$1​​3​0​

Hotline: (852) 9486 4648

​2016年1​1​月​12​​日 （星期六）

晚上九時至十二點

THE HUB 灣仔駱克道150-158號祥友大廈一樓全層

優先門票：HKD1​00​

購票：觸STUDIO 或 http://undergroundhk.com

即場購票：HKD1​3​0

查詢電話：(852) 9486 4648​



