Ambient Chill Out Night @ Dada Beijing
Dada Beijing brings back our ambient chill out night
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2016-11-14
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016
9pm start
DJs Maths DX, Ozone.

It's time to chill.

Dada Beijing brings back our ambient chill out night. Music at a lower loudness, a slower speed. Lights down, whispered talking, a time and space to relax and meditate on the sound.

Maths DX has been exploring the atmospheric chillout and ambient techno genres for more than a decade. Having started China's first independent digital music store which gave voice to non-mainstream artists and also ambient techno labels like the highly respected Ultimae records, he has also been DJ'ing his brand of music, setting the opening soundtrack for late night parties and afterhours sets. Mixing textures of floating aural atmospheres and subtle beats, Maths DX creates an immersive ambient-electronic realm spanning the classics ala Brian Eno to the acid/ ambient sounds of Carbon Based Lifeforms.

From majestic encounters with little fluffy clouds in a blue room emanating from a huge ever-growing pulsating brain that rules from the centre of the ultraworld to the supernova at the end of the universe into the fourth dimension, journey back to earth for perpetual dawns and infinite sunrises with Maths DX in a haze of energized somnambulance.

DJ Ozone used to host a weekly ambient / experimental radio show in California, playing all things chill, from The Orb, to minimal classical, to post-rock soundscapes and drones, and psychedelic sound experiments. For Dada's ambient night, he'll play an eclectic selection of vinyl records to fit the mood.

