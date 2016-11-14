MusicDish e-Journal - December 22, 2016 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Warner/Chappell Names Monica Lee President, Asia-Pacific
Lee will oversee the publisher's operations across the region
By Mi2N
2016-11-14
Warner/Chappell Music (WCM), the global music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, announced the promotion of Monica Lee to President, Asia-Pacific. In this new position, Lee will oversee the publisher's operations across the region. She will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, WCM.

Lee previously served as Senior Vice President, WCM, Asia-Pacific, a role in which she expanded Warner/Chappell activities in developing markets, such as China and South Korea, and fostered greater collaboration between local and international songwriters.

"Under Monica's impressive direction, Warner/Chappell has built an outstanding reputation across the Asia-Pacific songwriting community and throughout the region's music industry," says Platt. "From signing promising new talent and helping steer the careers of established songwriters, to strategically aligning with digital partners and growing our presence in key markets, Monica is a vital member of our senior team. I look forward to working with her as we take Warner/Chappell and its songwriters to new heights in this vibrant and diverse region."

Monica Lee adds: "Warner/Chappell Music is home to some of the most inspiring and creative people I've ever met - songwriters and staff alike - and it's their endless strength, support and drive that make us stand out. I'm extremely honoured to be appointed President, Asia-Pacific, and to continue working alongside Jon and the very talented global Warner/Chappell team as we further expand our activities across Asia."

Lee served as Senior Vice President ,WCM, Asia-Pacific, since 2009. She first joined WCM in 2002 as Creative Director for Taiwan following its acquisition of Musset Publications, an independent publishing company where she was General Manager. Before she joined Musset in 1999, Lee held a range of A&R roles at Universal Records Taiwan and PolyGram Records Taiwan.

