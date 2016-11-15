BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership

New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties

Alibaba Music, part of China's biggest ecommerce platform Alibaba and new music company BMG, a division of global media, services and education company Bertelsmann, officially announced today they will further develop their strategic relationship in music, building on their successful digital licensing deal first struck two years ago.

The new deal will provide a unique gateway for international stars into the huge Chinese market.

First element of the agreement is a three year extension of the two companies' existing digital music distribution agreement. This gives Alibaba's digital music platforms Ali Music, Xiami, and Ali Planet access to over 600,000 recordings from the likes of Janet Jackson, Rick Astley, blink-182, Scorpions, Kylie Minogue and Black Sabbath, as well as copyrights in around 1.9m songs from the likes of David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Bruno Mars, Roger Waters, will.i.am, John Legend, Robbie Williams and Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

A new element of the relationship is a plan by Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group and BMG to jointly leverage their capabilities and competences not just directly in digital music services but potentially extending to new properties in films, TV, fan interactions, or e-commerce. First fruits of this new cooperation are due in 2017.

Alibaba Group is one of the largest and most successful internet companies in the world. Under it, the Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group will comprise the businesses represented in the Digital Media & Entertainment Matrix Steering Committee. These include: Youku Tudou, UC, Alibaba Pictures, Alibaba Music, Alibaba Gaming, Alibaba Literature and Alibaba Digital Entertainment business unit. BMG is the new model music company founded by Bertelsmann in 2008 as a direct response to the challenges of music's digital revolution.