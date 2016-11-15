MusicDish e-Journal - December 22, 2016 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership
New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties
By Mi2N
(more articles from this author)
2016-11-15
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Alibaba Music, part of China's biggest ecommerce platform Alibaba and new music company BMG, a division of global media, services and education company Bertelsmann, officially announced today they will further develop their strategic relationship in music, building on their successful digital licensing deal first struck two years ago.

The new deal will provide a unique gateway for international stars into the huge Chinese market.

First element of the agreement is a three year extension of the two companies' existing digital music distribution agreement. This gives Alibaba's digital music platforms Ali Music, Xiami, and Ali Planet access to over 600,000 recordings from the likes of Janet Jackson, Rick Astley, blink-182, Scorpions, Kylie Minogue and Black Sabbath, as well as copyrights in around 1.9m songs from the likes of David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Bruno Mars, Roger Waters, will.i.am, John Legend, Robbie Williams and Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

A new element of the relationship is a plan by Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group and BMG to jointly leverage their capabilities and competences not just directly in digital music services but potentially extending to new properties in films, TV, fan interactions, or e-commerce. First fruits of this new cooperation are due in 2017.

Alibaba Group is one of the largest and most successful internet companies in the world. Under it, the Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group will comprise the businesses represented in the Digital Media & Entertainment Matrix Steering Committee. These include: Youku Tudou, UC, Alibaba Pictures, Alibaba Music, Alibaba Gaming, Alibaba Literature and Alibaba Digital Entertainment business unit. BMG is the new model music company founded by Bertelsmann in 2008 as a direct response to the challenges of music's digital revolution.

Related News from Mi2N:
» BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership With New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties

Home » MusicDish*China » BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13864
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group as Distribution Representative for China

» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan

» World Creators Forum Held in Beijing

» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound at South China's Top EDM Festival

» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum in Hong Kong

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2016-12-21] Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China; Professional Loudspeaker Manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Their Exclusive Distribution Representative For China

» [2016-12-06] Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan; Black Kirin Will Arrive In Beijing To Hold The First Special Show On New Year's Day At Yugong Yishan With Their Latest Seven-man Lineup

» [2016-12-04] World Creators Forum Held In Beijing; Asia-Pacific Music Alliance Launches At The Event

» [2016-11-30] Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival; Electric Jungle Music Festival Is The First And Biggest EDM Festival In South China

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; The Service Provides A Platform For Independent Filmmakers To Connect With Aspiring Musicians

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» [2016-11-23] Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals; Viberate.com - The New Music Analytics Service Launched Last Month As A Free Beta

» [2016-11-22] Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat; Proper Has Expanded Its Deal With Believe To Include Storage And Shipping To Europe And Signed New Distribution Deal With Glitterbeat Records

» [2016-11-18] Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong; Quincy Jones, QQMusic, KKBOX, Warner Music, AEG Live Will Participate In MAMA Creators' Forum

» [2016-11-17] Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour; Live Streaming Has Boomed In China And We Decided To Take Full Advantage For Eagle I Stallian's China Tour

» [2016-11-16] Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing; Toronto-based Indie Jazz-folk Trio The Jessica Stuart Few Is Returning To China To Introduce Their Last Album "The Passage"

» [2016-11-15] BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership; New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships