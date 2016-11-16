Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing

Toronto-based indie jazz-folk trio The Jessica Stuart Few is returning to China to introduce their last album "The Passage"

Following up on their debut tour last year, Toronto-based indie jazz-folk trio The Jessica Stuart Few is returning to China to introduce their last album "The Passage." As the only Koto-playing indie soul-jazz singer-songwriter in the West whose trademark red hair and genre-bending dancefloor grooves have taken her on multiple tours throughout Asia and Australia, you're bound to raise an eyebrow with your new album.

继2015年首次中国巡演之后，这个长着一头红发、弹着一手精湛的日本十三弦，有着犹太血统的加拿大音乐才女 Jessica Stuart 将在今年11月，带着她的贝斯手Liam Smith和鼓手Steven Foster所组成的民谣乐队The Jessica Stuart Few 再次登陆中国，行走10座城市，进行他们第二次的中国巡演 “The Passage 旅程”。

The koto-toting power trio will kick off the tour with a live streaming performance at broadcasting platform Yema Live studios on November 23rd, followed by their official album release at DDC on the 24th. Joining them will be Chinese Guzheng player Sangka (桑卡), who graduated from the most prestigious China Conservatory of Music and has performed on international stages such as in Denmark, Belgium, Swiss, Germany, and Netherlands since 2009. As a musician that has collaborated with artists in all genres from different cultures, the Koto and Guzheng combination is sure to deliver a unique performance for Beijing listeners. Following an 8-city tour to Tianjin, Shanghai, Hefei, Jingzhou, Chengdu, Changsha, Wuhan and Shijiazhuang, The Jessica Stuart Few will return to Beijing for their two final shows at La Plantation on Dec. 10-11.

11月23日，加拿大民谣乐队The Jessica Stuart Few 将通过“野马现场”APP向中国观众直播长达50分钟的现场演出，拉开他们2016“The Passage旅程”中国巡演的序幕。如果你不能来现场看演出的话，可以通过手机直播的方式观看他们的演出。24日，The Jessica Stuart Few乐队还将邀请古筝演奏家、曾背琴行走了丹麦、比利时、德国、荷兰等国家的桑卡作为特邀嘉宾，与乐队首次合作，为当晚DDC的演出再添加一缕中国风。

Yema Live

Nov. 23rd, 21:00

Feat. Sangka

Streaming live on Yema Live app available on Apple and Android

DDC

Nov. 24, 21:00

Feat. Sangka

北京市东城区山老胡同14号

La Plantation

Dec. 10, 19:00

朝阳区一号地国际艺术区D区

La Plantation

Dec. 11, 16:00

朝阳区一号地国际艺术区D区

Tickets:

Available on all major Chinese music services such as QQMusic, Xiami, Kuwo and Netease Cloud, "The Passage" is 100% and unapologetically auto-tune free and many of the backing vocals were done live-off-the-floor by Stuart and other respected vocalists (Mia Sheard, Michelle Willis, Jocelyn Barth). Juno Award-nominated jazz vocalist Elizabeth Shepherd also contributes to the album, singing a verse and chorus and playing the Rhodes on "Without You" and album standout "Breathing from the Belly". From the dynamic groove-oriented soul of "Easier Said Than Done" to bike anthem "How to Ride a Bicycle", all the way over to Stuart's indie remix cover version of Little Dragon's "Twice", The Passage is sure to pick up some steam with genuine music lovers. The album which was released in Canada in late October debuted at #1 on the CFUV 101.9 FM Jazz Chart and went on to #6 on Canada's Earshot Top 10 National Chart.

这次中国巡演主题是“The Passage 旅途”，名字不仅源于他们的最新专辑《The Passage》，还寓意着乐队希望能在这次的中国巡演“旅途”中，走走更多的城市，能结交到更多的中国朋友；也希望中国朋友们能在追寻好听音乐的“旅途”中，停下来，听一听来自地球另一边的“The Jessica Stuart Few”的声音。专辑现已在中国地区的QQ音乐、虾米音乐、酷我、和网易音乐发行，并在加拿大CFUV 101.9FM爵士排行榜上荣获第一名的奖项，以及加拿大Earshot Top 10排行榜上获得第六名的好成绩。

"The Passage" available in China:

As an inventive genre-bending triple threat composer, guitarist, vocalist and contributor to the works of fellow nouveau musical innovators (e.g. Stuart sings back-up vocals on the forthcoming album by Polaris Prize and Juno Award-winning throat singer Tanya Tagaq featuring The Element Choir), shape shifting almost becomes necessary. Over the last three years, Jessica Stuart has won Best Album award designations at the international IMA's (Independent Music Awards) and was the runner up in Harbourfront Centre's Soundclash Awards, among other accolades.

The Jessica Stuart Few乐队是由主唱Jessica Stuart,贝斯手Liam Smith,鼓手Steven Foster组成的独立乐队。他们的曲风自成一格,民谣,爵士和摇滚无所不及，新专辑中加强了“灵魂音乐”的曲风。主唱Jessica Stuart更是逆天一般精通日本十三弦古琴和吉他,这也成为了乐队的最大亮点!

The Jessica Stuart Few have toured Japan extensively, and have even played the prestigious Reeperbahn Festival in Germany. With The Passage album launch tour dates happening in Canada throughout October 2016 and in China throughout November and December, consider this musical movement a wholesale celebration of some much needed musical adventurousness in these somewhat predictable musical times.

乐队第二张专辑的主歌《Don’t Ya》被评为加拿大CBC电台的“本周之歌”，在日本广播节目FM North Wave中排名 38，Tokio Top 100中位列98。最新的两张专辑《Two Sides To Every Story》和《Kid Dream》在加拿大CBC广播,德国NDR广播，澳大利亚ABC和PBS广播中巡回播出。这两张专辑还获得了美国和加拿大高校广播流行爵士类的第一名。《Kid Dream》的MV在Bravo!电视台巡回播出。