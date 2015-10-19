MusicDish e-Journal - December 22, 2016 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour
Live streaming has boomed in China and we decided to take full advantage for Eagle I Stallian's China Tour
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2016-11-17
Over the last year, live streaming has literally boomed in China's growing digital market and we decided to take full advantage of the trend in Montreal-based DJ duo Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour. Produced by MusicDish*China in collaboration with Changsha-based underground club promoter Electric Underground, this was their second tour having made their China debut last year at UNITY Electronic Music Festival in Wuhan and National Day Party at 46Livehouse in Changsha.


Watch Eagle I Stallian interview and performance at Yema Live

The "Reckless Gods" China tour kicked-off with a live webcast at Yema Live's studios on October 25th at 9pm where they gave a taste of their underground alter-ego Monk & Keys that made its world premiere at Beijing's legendary Dada Bar later that night. YEMA Live is a China based startup company which specialized in online live broadcasting of live music concerts worldwide. They also run the Zhangbei Inmusic and MTA (Music, Technology, Art) Festivals.


Eagle I Stallian with Yema Live's Warren Chien and MusicDish founder Eric de Fontenay


Eagle I Stallian @ Dada Bar Beijing

The duo then headed to Shanghai where they did live stream performe and interview at PYRO音乐 studio for Panda TV, before heading to nightclud CeLia for a nightlong party. PYRO Music brings together electronic music from around the world onto one incredible platform designed specifically for China.


Eagle I Stallian @ PYRO Music studio


Watch Eagle I Stallian at Beijing's REC room.live

They then closed their tour at Beijing newest hotspot REC room where the night was webcast live on Modern Sky's webcast app. Altogether, the tour reached nearly 70,000 viewers between the three live webcast. In addition to Beijing and Shanghai, they also performed in clubs in Changsha and Wuhan for special Halloween parties.


Eagle I Stallian surrounded by Harlequin's in Changsha


Changsha Halloween party

