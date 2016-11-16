Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum in Hong Kong

Quincy Jones, QQMusic, KKBOX, Warner Music, AEG Live will participate in MAMA Creators' Forum

Music Matters and CJ E&M, Asia's leading content and media company, will co-produce the first ever MAMA Creators' Forum at the 8th Mnet Asian Music Awards on Friday, December 2nd in Hong Kong.

Featuring jazz music legend Quincy Jones, QQ Music General Manager Andy Ng, Warner Music's Calvin Wong, KKBOX COO Josephine Cheng, AEG Live's President Asia Adam Wilkes, and more, MAMA Creators' Forum is an exclusive, intimate, high level platform for music industry professionals and experts from around the world to share ideas, network and discuss the present and the future of Asia's music market.

MAMA is Asia's biggest music awards, acclaimed by fans around the world for its advanced stage production and mega-scale performances. It has also been instrumental in introducing Korea's top-notch production system to global audiences.

MAMA has been held in Hong Kong since 2012, highlighting the event's pan-Asian popularity. MAMA has now grown to be an exchange ground for fans and artists in the global music industry.