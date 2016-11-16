Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat

Proper has expanded its deal with Believe to include storage and shipping to Europe and signed new distribution deal with Glitterbeat Records

The UK's largest indie distributor Proper Music Group has extended its deal with Believe as it increasingly acts as a European hub. The company has also signed a new distribution deal with world music experts Glitterbeat Records.



Alongside handling Believe's physical sales and distribution in the UK, Proper will now provide storage for finished goods in its London warehouse, for shipping to the continent as needed. Believe's roster includes James Vincent McMorrow, UNFD, and Greco-Roman.



Proper has also inked a new direct sales and distribution deal with respected world music specialist Glitterbeat Records for the UK & Ireland. The label recently won the WOMEX Label Award for an unprecedented third year running. Its latest release comes from Turkish alt singer-songwriter Gaye Su Akyol's Hologram İmparatorluğu.



Said Drew Hill, Managing Director at Proper Music Group: "We're happy to see Believe extending the scope of our services, with Proper now acting as their European distribution hub, and proud to welcome Glitterbeat to our growing client roster. With the opening of our new warehouse on the horizon, business is set to soar."



Chris Eckman, Co-founder of Glitterbeat commented: "Proper's long history of working with labels like Glitterbeat, that have artists from Africa, South America, Asia and beyond, was of course an attraction. Proper's diverse network will in addition enable us to build on the success we are having intersecting with rock and electronic audiences."

