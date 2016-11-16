Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals

Viberate.com - the new music analytics service launched last month as a free beta - has now announced details about its free and premium tiers.



Granting users access to an unprecedented level of statistical data, Viberate.com offers insights not only into artists' current standings within the industry, but also rising trends, allowing promoters, agents and managers to be one step ahead of the competition.



Thanks to regularly refreshed data from a huge range of sources, Viberate.com charts the predictive rise and fall of artists based on real time activity, meaning that promoters can discover and book soon-to-be superstar artists before they become prohibitively expensive.



Another key feature of Viberate is that it allows artists to take control of their own careers, charting which releases and events give their profile a boost and reacting quickly to changing trends.



The Viberate Premium account currently gives users access to insider data on over 37,000 DJs, along with their full statistics and charts, and is a priceless tool for music professionals, while free demo allows them to test the product free of charge with limited features.



Premium users can also claim and manage an unlimited number of pages once artist affiliation has been confirmed. Once claimed, they can edit all the information displayed and soon they will be able to network directly with other professionals: an invaluable tool for managers, agents, publicists and artists alike.



Josh Karpf, Events Account Manager at Ministry of Sound was one of Viberate's early adopters: "Having used the Topdeejays platform regularly, the switch over to Viberate has been well beyond my expectations. The platform is extremely user friendly and with the analytics provided coupled with the ever growing database, Viberate will undoubtedly become a key tool for promoters, agents and venues alike."



