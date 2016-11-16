MusicDish e-Journal - December 22, 2016 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
The service provides a platform for independent filmmakers to connect with aspiring musicians
By Mi2N
(more articles from this author)
2016-11-25
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

For 15 years, VersusMedia has made a significant impact on the independent film industry by connecting talented filmmakers with musicians seeking new marketing channels for their music. Now, a new dedicated website for VersusMedia's Film Music Agent service is being launched at http://www.filmmusicagent.com. This site will make networking between independent filmmakers and musicians easier than ever before.

The Film Music Agent website will initially be available in seven languages (English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, and Khmer), reflecting the global nature of the independent market. Additional languages are likely to follow suit in the coming months, with the membership-based service delivering a unique solution that meets the needs of both filmmakers and musicians.

Ryan Vinson, the founder of VersusMedia and the brain-child behind the Film Music Agent concept, is excited about the updated website because it provides the aesthetics, functionality, and easy navigation expected from a modern website with the unique networking platform that VersusMedia has been praised for throughout the independent film industry. Promising musicians often struggle to get enough exposure for their music, and independent filmmakers face issues in finding talented artists that don't charge exorbitant fees. This website will help to eliminate these issues for both parties.

"The new site sticks to the same general principle as the old one, but we needed an upgrade to make it even easier for filmmakers and musicians to directly communicate. I wanted to create an improved website that meets the requirements of both mobile and traditional web browsers. Filmmakers can post about projects that they need music for, and musicians can directly respond to these listings. The idea is that both parties can work out a suitable agreement between themselves and move forward. This means less time wasted by filmmakers trawling the web for talented musicians, and more time spent creating and innovating."

The new website is part of a broader strategy by VersusMedia that provides support for artists behind-the-scenes, while also helping to promote their material to a wider audience. The Film Music Agent website achieves the former aim, while VersusMedia's cord cutting channels, which were launched earlier this year, help to achieve the latter aim. The on-demand channels are available on Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xiaomi Mi Box, and they feature a plethora of music videos and movies produced by independent artists.

VersusMedia's networking service has been praised by filmmakers who are active in major festival markets and beyond in countries including India, New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, England, and Mexico. The launch of the new site will cater to a global market, with the company listing projects including high-budget independent feature films and smaller student movies.

Related News from Mi2N:
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» VersusMedia启用了新网站，用于开展影视音乐服务

Home » News Beat » VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13870
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals

» Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat

» New York Media Festival Returns To Manhattan

» BandLab Acquires MONO

News Beat Directory


» [2016-12-21] Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China; Professional Loudspeaker Manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Their Exclusive Distribution Representative For China

» [2016-12-06] Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan; Black Kirin Will Arrive In Beijing To Hold The First Special Show On New Year's Day At Yugong Yishan With Their Latest Seven-man Lineup

» [2016-12-04] World Creators Forum Held In Beijing; Asia-Pacific Music Alliance Launches At The Event

» [2016-11-30] Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival; Electric Jungle Music Festival Is The First And Biggest EDM Festival In South China

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; The Service Provides A Platform For Independent Filmmakers To Connect With Aspiring Musicians

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» [2016-11-23] Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals; Viberate.com - The New Music Analytics Service Launched Last Month As A Free Beta

» [2016-11-22] Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat; Proper Has Expanded Its Deal With Believe To Include Storage And Shipping To Europe And Signed New Distribution Deal With Glitterbeat Records

» [2016-11-18] Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong; Quincy Jones, QQMusic, KKBOX, Warner Music, AEG Live Will Participate In MAMA Creators' Forum

» [2016-11-17] Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour; Live Streaming Has Boomed In China And We Decided To Take Full Advantage For Eagle I Stallian's China Tour

» [2016-11-16] Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing; Toronto-based Indie Jazz-folk Trio The Jessica Stuart Few Is Returning To China To Introduce Their Last Album "The Passage"

» [2016-11-15] BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership; New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships