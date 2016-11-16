World Creators Forum Held in Beijing

Asia-Pacific Music Alliance launches at the event

At the Sofitel Wanda Hotel in Beijing, more than 250 creators, government officials, industry professionals and distinguished guests from 30 countries united for the World Creators Forum. Hosted by the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) and the China Intellectual Property Law Association, the exceptional meeting marked the first event of its type in China, where solutions for a sustainable creative eco-system in the digital environment were discussed. Topics include the "transfer of value" in the digital economy, the visual artists' resale right, the global campaign for fair remuneration for audiovisual creators, Fair Trade Music project and the launch of the Asia-Pacific Music Creators Alliance (APMA). Director General Yu Cike the National Copyright Administration of China, delivered the keynote address on behalf of Minister Nie Chenxi, on recent changes to the country's copyright law.



CISAC Director General Gadi Oron said "The World Creators Forum is a symbolic and historic event. CISAC organized this event for the first time in China, to express the importance of the Chinese market and the huge potential of the local creative industries. We came to Beijing to express our support to the efforts of the Chinese government to modernize and improve the protection of copyright, for the benefit of creators and the future of the digital market. We strongly believe that, with its huge economic development, China can take a leading role in the protection of creators and the cultural industries."



The event saw the launch of the Asia Pacific Music Alliance (APMA), bringing together songwriters from across the Asia-Pacific region. With the launch of APMA, Asia-Pacific now joins Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America in uniting music creators through alliances-members of CIAM (the International Council of Music Authors). A charter of principles and intentions was signed by creators from 15 countries and territories among them Australia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam. Creators alliances help artists to unite their voices, understand their rights, develop awareness and guide organisations to protect creators and their works.



APMA Chairperson and Japanese composer Shunichi Tokura commented "I am pleased to witness the launch of the Asia-Pacific Music Creators Alliance (APMA) and be elected as the first Chair of APMA. We, the Asia-Pacific creators, will work more closely to fight for the rights and interests of our colleagues in the Aisa-Pacific region. APMA will surely enhance the motivation of talented music creators in the region."



APMA Vice Chair, Writer and Australasian Performing Right Association Brendan Gallagher declared "I'm very happy to endorse the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Music Creators Alliance and look forward to getting, as we say in Australia, ‘a fair shake' for creative people in one of the fastest growing and most exciting regions on the planet."



Fair Trade Music, the largest CIAM campaign, is officially underway in Asia-Pacific. Launched in 2013, Fair Trade Music seeks to certify that all parties in the music industry adhere to standards of transparency and fair compensation for music creators. In July 2016, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros released the first Fair Trade Music-certified digital album with "PersonA". Asia-Pacific music creators shared views on how to apply the initiative to APMA.



Composer-songwriter, Music Creators North America Co-Chair and Songwriters Association of Canada President Emeritus Eddie Schwartz stated "I am proud to be one of the hundreds of thousands of music creators on five continents who support Fair Trade Music and its mission to build an equitable, transparent and sustainable music ecosystem for the 21st century. It is particularly gratifying to now stand shoulder to shoulder with our brother and sister creators in the Asia Pacific in this worthy effort."



The 2016 World Creators Forum advanced the Audiovisual Campaign and the visual artists' resale right in Asia-Pacific through panel discussions. The Audiovisual Campaign advocates for the unwaivable right to fair remuneration of screenwriters and directors.



CISAC Vice President, award wining director and screenwriter Jia Zhang-ke said "I hope screenwriters and directors will be able to receive continuous support from their own works just like all our foreign colleagues do. These royalties are absolutely important for us creators to receive a proper income. I believe that if this remuneration system is introduced in China, it will help to attract talents to join the film industry. It will also help the development of the Chinese film market."



The resale right calls to guarantee creators the ability to receive a percentage of the resale price when their works are sold in an auction house or gallery.



Images Copyright Society of China and CIAGP (the International Council of Creators of Graphic and Plastic Arts and Photographers) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for future cooperation on 28 November during the forum.



