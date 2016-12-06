Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan

Black Kirin will arrive in Beijing to hold the first special show on New Year's Day at Yugong Yishan with their latest seven-man lineup

Black Kirin consists of experienced metal musicians from the Chinese underground extreme metal scene. The band replaced their lineup and suspended activities after the "National Trauma/Ai Ying" tour, but now Black Kirin will arrive in Beijing to hold the first special show on New Year's Day at Yugong Yishan with their latest seven-man lineup.

In 2016, Black Kirin returns with another monumental album “箫韶” (aka. Xiao Shao, which refers to a musical movement in the mythological Emperor Shun's times – 2294 to 2185 BC) that acutely challenges the artistic boundaries between extreme metal and oriental folk. The haunting, intense yet melodic songs with eastern folk-ish vibe vividly demonstrate the continuous music exploration of Black Kirin.

黑麒一直是东西方音乐织体融合的探索者，试图在金属乐中展现中国人的音乐思维与审美，音乐作品中穿插大篇幅的传统民乐与戏曲唱腔。《哀郢》巡演后乐队更换阵容暂停活动，如今黑麒将以最新七人阵容于元旦赴京举办首场专场。

作品试听：http://i.xiami.com/blackkirin

1月1日 星期日

晚9点 // 120元（现场）/ 100元（预售 | 数量有限，售完即止）

Sunday, January 1

9pm // Rmb 120 (door) / 100 (presale | on a first-come-first-serve-basis)

在线购票 Tickets online: https://yoopay.cn/event/20170101