MusicDish e-Journal - March 25, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan
Black Kirin will arrive in Beijing to hold the first special show on New Year's Day at Yugong Yishan with their latest seven-man lineup
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2016-12-06
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Black Kirin consists of experienced metal musicians from the Chinese underground extreme metal scene. The band replaced their lineup and suspended activities after the "National Trauma/Ai Ying" tour, but now Black Kirin will arrive in Beijing to hold the first special show on New Year's Day at Yugong Yishan with their latest seven-man lineup.

In 2016, Black Kirin returns with another monumental album “箫韶” (aka. Xiao Shao, which refers to a musical movement in the mythological Emperor Shun's times – 2294 to 2185 BC) that acutely challenges the artistic boundaries between extreme metal and oriental folk. The haunting, intense yet melodic songs with eastern folk-ish vibe vividly demonstrate the continuous music exploration of Black Kirin.

黑麒一直是东西方音乐织体融合的探索者，试图在金属乐中展现中国人的音乐思维与审美，音乐作品中穿插大篇幅的传统民乐与戏曲唱腔。《哀郢》巡演后乐队更换阵容暂停活动，如今黑麒将以最新七人阵容于元旦赴京举办首场专场。

作品试听：http://i.xiami.com/blackkirin

1月1日 星期日
晚9点 // 120元（现场）/ 100元（预售 | 数量有限，售完即止）
Sunday, January 1
9pm // Rmb 120 (door) / 100 (presale | on a first-come-first-serve-basis)
在线购票 Tickets online: https://yoopay.cn/event/20170101

Home » MusicDish*China » Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13874
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China

» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market

» peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY

» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation in China

» Armada Night - China

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2017-03-16] Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China; Wong Will Oversee The Day-to-day Running Of WMG's Beijing Office And Is Also Expected To Expand The Company's Business In Mainland China

» [2017-03-09] Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market; Japan-based Entertainment Management Firm Grants Chinese Platform NetEase Cloud Music An Exclusive License To Its Copyrighted Music

» [2017-03-08] Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY; Chinese Court Ruled That YY Should Immediately Cease The Infringement Of The Work's Mechanical, Performance And Digital Rights

» [2017-02-22] Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China; The Band Will Tour Mainland China In May In Support Of The Release Of Their 2016 Album "Love Revolution"

» [2017-02-18] Armada Night - China; The Amsterdam-based Record Label Has Announced The First-ever Armada Night China Tour

» [2017-02-16] NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'; Brooklyn-based, Chinese-transplant Bohan Phoenix Unites Cultures And Expresses His Mixed Identity

» [2017-02-15] Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office; Syn Announced The Official Launch Of The Beijing Office, Broadening The Horizons Of The Tokyo-based Music Marketing Agency

» [2017-02-15] Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production; Warner/Chappell Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production After 25 Years In The Industry

» [2017-02-08] World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour; The 2-week Tour Will Bring Their Unique Sound To Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Wuhan And Shijiazhuang

» [2017-02-07] ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy; Leading US PRO Engages CML Consultancy Services To Work On Asia-Pacific Strategy And Revenue Growth Opportunities

» [2017-02-05] Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?; A Major Problem Is That Many Music Industry Startups Do Not Actually Test Their Riskiest Assumptions When Developing A Strategy

» [2017-01-28] New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing; REMIX Report Sheds Light On Whether Arts And Culture Organisations Should Be Creating In-house Ticketing Solutions Or Using Third-party Platforms
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases

Mega Ran Takes To UK For Spring Tour

Hybrid Studios And Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes

Auditions For All Music Fest And Sustainability Conference Announced

COUNTDOWN TO BET Pre-Party & VIP BET AFTERPARTY Are Two Exciting INDUSTRY EVENTS & Opportunities For 'NEXT TO BLOW' ARTISTS To Perform BET AWARDS Weekend June 24-25 In L.A.

Hybrid Studios Hosts HSYAT Battle Of The Bands 2017

Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships