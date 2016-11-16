Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group as Distribution Representative for China

Fulcrum Acoustic, creators of high-performance professional loudspeaker technologies, has appointed Ease Audio Group Limited as their exclusive distribution representative for China. Ease Audio Group Managing Director Samson So will be representing Fulcrum products in Hong Kong and Macao, with Jeff Li serving as territory distribution representative for mainland China. The appointment comes at a high point for Fulcrum, as the company continues to enjoy an upswing in brand recognition and product sales in key international markets.

"We are thrilled to have Ease Audio Group representing us in China where we see tremendous opportunity for sales growth," says Fulcrum Acoustic President Stephen Siegel. "Ease Audio Group brings a wealth of marketplace knowledge and experience to the table. They will be instrumental in helping us expand our distribution to meet the growing demand we have been seeing in export markets for our technology-driven professional loudspeaker solutions."