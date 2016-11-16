MusicDish e-Journal - December 22, 2016 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group as Distribution Representative for China
Professional loudspeaker manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic appoints Ease Audio Group as their exclusive distribution representative for China
By Mi2N
(more articles from this author)
2016-12-21
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Fulcrum Acoustic, creators of high-performance professional loudspeaker technologies, has appointed Ease Audio Group Limited as their exclusive distribution representative for China. Ease Audio Group Managing Director Samson So will be representing Fulcrum products in Hong Kong and Macao, with Jeff Li serving as territory distribution representative for mainland China. The appointment comes at a high point for Fulcrum, as the company continues to enjoy an upswing in brand recognition and product sales in key international markets.

"We are thrilled to have Ease Audio Group representing us in China where we see tremendous opportunity for sales growth," says Fulcrum Acoustic President Stephen Siegel. "Ease Audio Group brings a wealth of marketplace knowledge and experience to the table. They will be instrumental in helping us expand our distribution to meet the growing demand we have been seeing in export markets for our technology-driven professional loudspeaker solutions."

Home » MusicDish*China » Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group as Distribution Representative for China
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13875
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan

» World Creators Forum Held in Beijing

» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound at South China's Top EDM Festival

» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum in Hong Kong

» Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2016-12-21] Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China; Professional Loudspeaker Manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Their Exclusive Distribution Representative For China

» [2016-12-06] Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan; Black Kirin Will Arrive In Beijing To Hold The First Special Show On New Year's Day At Yugong Yishan With Their Latest Seven-man Lineup

» [2016-12-04] World Creators Forum Held In Beijing; Asia-Pacific Music Alliance Launches At The Event

» [2016-11-30] Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival; Electric Jungle Music Festival Is The First And Biggest EDM Festival In South China

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; The Service Provides A Platform For Independent Filmmakers To Connect With Aspiring Musicians

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» [2016-11-23] Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals; Viberate.com - The New Music Analytics Service Launched Last Month As A Free Beta

» [2016-11-22] Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat; Proper Has Expanded Its Deal With Believe To Include Storage And Shipping To Europe And Signed New Distribution Deal With Glitterbeat Records

» [2016-11-18] Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong; Quincy Jones, QQMusic, KKBOX, Warner Music, AEG Live Will Participate In MAMA Creators' Forum

» [2016-11-17] Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour; Live Streaming Has Boomed In China And We Decided To Take Full Advantage For Eagle I Stallian's China Tour

» [2016-11-16] Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing; Toronto-based Indie Jazz-folk Trio The Jessica Stuart Few Is Returning To China To Introduce Their Last Album "The Passage"

» [2016-11-15] BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership; New Exclusive Rights Deal And Plan To Develop New Music-Based Properties
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships