Mercedes-Benz Extends Naming Rights Partnership For Mercedes-Benz Arena In Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz has extended its partnership with AEG and Oriental Pearl Group for the naming rights of Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai until 2025
By Mi2N
2017-01-02
Further adding to the significance of the partnership announcement, in the evening of December 30th Mercedes-Benz Arena presented singer/diva Faye Wong's long awaited return to the stage since she was the first to perform the venue when it opened six years ago.

"Mercedes-Benz commenced the naming rights partnership for Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai in 2011. For six years, Mercedes-Benz Arena has connected our consumers and presented them a state-of-the-art venue that is a landmark in both Shanghai and Asia, along with outstanding world-class entertainment and performances. This naming rights extension of Mercedes-Benz Arena will continue to bring prominent returns and splendor both to our brand and consumers," said Duan Jianjun, EVP of Mercedes-Benz in China.

Mercedes-Benz' extended partnership with the multi-purpose venue was negotiated by AEG Global Partnerships, an affiliate of AEG that collaborates with more than 120 venues and other AEG assets worldwide. "Today's announcement is yet another significant moment in the development of China's booming entertainment industry," said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer, AEG. "Since the arena's grand opening, together with Mercedes-Benz, we have created China's most important arena to present the finest in international sports and entertainment programming. While establishing itself as Asia's top, must-play venue, Mercedes-Benz Arena has been responsible for attracting some of China's most popular artists as well as a slate of the top international performers to the region."

In partnership with the Oriental Pearl Group (OPG), AEG was instrumental in the design, development and commercialization of the 18,000-seat multipurpose venue originally built for the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, and commercial operations fully commenced with the Mercedes-Benz brand on the building in 2011.

In 2016 alone, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai welcomed more than 900,000 guests while presenting 273 ticketed events, thereby making it Asia's No. 1 sports and entertainment venue. As a destination of choice for international and domestic A-list performers alike, recent tours include artists like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift alongside China's top performers Jacky Cheung, Eason Chan, Jay Chou and Faye Wong, drawing fans in the millions to gather at the landmark arena in Shanghai.

» Mercedes-Benz Extends Naming Rights Partnership For Mercedes-Benz Arena In Shanghai

