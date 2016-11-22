MusicDish e-Journal - January 5, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China Caps Busy 2016 Music Touring Season Across China
Highlights from MusicDish*China Fall 2016 tours including combined 44 shows in 19 cities, with 3 festivals, college events and live streaming
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-01-02
MusicDish*China, the artist management arm for MusicDish LLC in China, recently wrapped up it's final tour of overseas artists in China for 2016, capping a busy fall season. Acts for which MusicDish*China produced tours in China for the September to December period included Canadian rock band Ménage, Montreal DJ duo Eagle I Stallian, Toronto indie folk-jazz trio Jessica Stuart Few and UK's electro-pop act Ooberfuse.

Highlights from MusicDish*China Fall 2016 Tours:
* Combined 44 shows in 19 cities, including Beijing, Baoding, Changsha, Changzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Datong, Hefei, Jingzhou, Langfang, Nanchang, Nanjing, Ningbo, Shanghai, Shijiazhuang, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Zhangjiakou
* 3 festivals including MTA Festival, Dream Sonic Festival, Tenglong Cave Midi Festival (Ménage & Ooberfuse)
* masterclasses at the Wuhan Institute of Design and Sciences and Hubei Economics University (Jessica Stuart Few)
* live webcast performances at broadcaster Yema Live studios in Beijing (all 4 tours)
* live streaming on PandaTV and ModernSky Live apps (Eagle I Stallian)
* VR video produced by Virtual Reality company, AntVR (Jessica Stuart Few)
* Tour partners including MusiKid, ShowStart, 24/7, Huodongshu, Max Star, LoveLive, Yema Live, Minimal Radio and Haibao



MusicDish*China will be kicking off its first China tour of 2017 this spring (March-April) with World Blues & Roots band Harper and The Midwest Kind, whose latest album remained on Billboard Blues Top Ten for 23 weeks (only beaten out by Eric Clapton and Joe Bonamassa). The band is led by award winning Australian singer/songwriter Peter D. Harper who has toured with Journey, Muddy Waters, Walter Trout and Holmes Brothers.

