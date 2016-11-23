MusicDish e-Journal - January 13, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Midem Artist Accelerator Call For Entries Open
First Class Industry Experts To Select Rising International Talent
By Mi2N
2017-01-11
Midem announces that the call for entries is open for the third edition of the Midem Artist Accelerator (MAA), the only international career booster for emerging musical talent.

MAA is a unique programme designed to fast-track the international careers of selected artists and is part of Midem, which takes place in Cannes, France, from 6-9 June 2017.

Nine upcoming international artists will be selected by an Artistic Committee, made up of leading industry experts that already includes: Laurence Muller, Founder and Managing Director, Snoot (France); Yoon-Young Kong (Dalse), Founder and Executive Producer, Zandari Culture Company (South Korea); Willy Ehmann, SVP Domestic GSA, Sony Music Entertainment (Germany); Christopher Kaskie, President, Pitchfork (USA); Patrik Larsson, A&R and Label Manager, Playground Music Scandinavia (Sweden); Christian Bernhardt, Agent, United Talent Agency (USA); and Rob Hallett, Founder, Robomagic (UK).

All nine finalists and their entourages will benefit from a 360° programme featuring a range of curated networking opportunities, as well as learning and coaching sessions. Plus, they will have the opportunity to play a live set on the Midem By Night main stage and have their song featured across Midem's communications, as well as on the official Midem 2017 vinyl compilation.

Past finalists include: AKUA NARU (jazz/hip-hop, USA/Germany); AL BAIRRE (pop, South Africa); ALFRED HALL (pop, Norway); ALO WALA (pop, Denmark); ALYSHA BRILLA (pop, Canada); ANDREYA TRIANA (pop, UK); BELLEVUE DAYS (rock/alternative, UK); CLUBCHEVAL (EDM, France); FAR FROM ALASKA (rock/alternative; Brazil); FLO MORRISSEY (alternative/folk, UK); GHETTS (R&B/hip-hop/urban, UK); HUNDREDS (pop, Germany); KOO NTAKRA (R'n'B/hip hop/urban, Ghana); LITTLE BARRIE (rock/alternative, UK); MALKY (pop, Germany); NVDES (EDM, USA); and SYNAPSON (EDM, France).

Managers, agents, labels and publishers looking to grow their artists' profiles globally can submit their most promising artists for free until 5 February 2017.

