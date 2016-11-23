Midem Artist Accelerator Call For Entries Open

First Class Industry Experts To Select Rising International Talent

Midem announces that the call for entries is open for the third edition of the Midem Artist Accelerator (MAA), the only international career booster for emerging musical talent.



MAA is a unique programme designed to fast-track the international careers of selected artists and is part of Midem, which takes place in Cannes, France, from 6-9 June 2017.



Nine upcoming international artists will be selected by an Artistic Committee, made up of leading industry experts that already includes: Laurence Muller, Founder and Managing Director, Snoot (France); Yoon-Young Kong (Dalse), Founder and Executive Producer, Zandari Culture Company (South Korea); Willy Ehmann, SVP Domestic GSA, Sony Music Entertainment (Germany); Christopher Kaskie, President, Pitchfork (USA); Patrik Larsson, A&R and Label Manager, Playground Music Scandinavia (Sweden); Christian Bernhardt, Agent, United Talent Agency (USA); and Rob Hallett, Founder, Robomagic (UK).



All nine finalists and their entourages will benefit from a 360° programme featuring a range of curated networking opportunities, as well as learning and coaching sessions. Plus, they will have the opportunity to play a live set on the Midem By Night main stage and have their song featured across Midem's communications, as well as on the official Midem 2017 vinyl compilation.



Past finalists include: AKUA NARU (jazz/hip-hop, USA/Germany); AL BAIRRE (pop, South Africa); ALFRED HALL (pop, Norway); ALO WALA (pop, Denmark); ALYSHA BRILLA (pop, Canada); ANDREYA TRIANA (pop, UK); BELLEVUE DAYS (rock/alternative, UK); CLUBCHEVAL (EDM, France); FAR FROM ALASKA (rock/alternative; Brazil); FLO MORRISSEY (alternative/folk, UK); GHETTS (R&B/hip-hop/urban, UK); HUNDREDS (pop, Germany); KOO NTAKRA (R'n'B/hip hop/urban, Ghana); LITTLE BARRIE (rock/alternative, UK); MALKY (pop, Germany); NVDES (EDM, USA); and SYNAPSON (EDM, France).



Managers, agents, labels and publishers looking to grow their artists' profiles globally can submit their most promising artists for free until 5 February 2017.

