Grammy Museum Plans International Expansion In China
GRAMMY Museum China expected to open within the next three years, marking the Museum's first international expansion
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-01-15
The GRAMMY Museum, The Recording Academy, Beijing SEEC Culture Media Co., Ltd., Sanya Municipal People's Government, and China Music Vision announced their partnership to develop the first-ever GRAMMY Museum in China, expected to open within the next three years.

The first GRAMMY Museum in China is expected to open within the next three years in Sanya, a resort town on the southern end of China's Hainan Island, and will feature approximately 40,000 square feet of exhibit space that includes a temporary exhibit gallery and a theater. The GRAMMY Museum in China will share the focus of the Los Angeles Museum in exploring and celebrating the history of the GRAMMY Awards, the premier recognition of recorded music accomplishment, through artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of the industry's premiere awards and the artists who have been honored by them.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Beijing that was attended by GRAMMY Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli, Deputy Executive Director Rita George, the Mayor of Sanya Mr. Yanjun WU, SEEC CEO Boming WANG and President Li WANG, and China Music Vision CEO Mingzhang SUN and Director Ling YAN.

Email |Print |Comment |RSS

