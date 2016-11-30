MusicDish e-Journal - January 20, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

The Wu-Force Self-Titled Debut EP Out For Lunar New Year
The Wu-Force, the self-described kung fu-Appalachian-indie-folk-rock trio of banjo, guzheng and keyboards
By Mi2N
(more articles from this author)
2017-01-18
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

January 27, the day before the Lunar New Year, marks the release of the debut EP by the Wu-Force, the self-described kung fu-Appalachian-indie-folk-rock trio of banjo, guzheng (Chinese zither) and keyboards. Inspired by Chinese opera, garage rock, old Shanghai jazz and Appalachian hymns, these very different musicians from very different backgrounds are united by a shared vision of a world, where differences unite instead of divide.

Born in 2010, out of an evening of conversation, imbibing, and musical improvisation in a Beijing apartment, three friends - clawhammer banjo player Abigail Washburn, AM pop maestro / multi-instrumentalist Kai Welch and Wu Fei, Beijing-born guzheng virtuoso and Tzadik recording artist - adapted to one another's diverse sounds and discovered that they felt similarly wary of trends in globalization, urbanization, and technology.

"Our music was just too weird and poignant, unlike anything we had heard before, and yet we couldn't get the songs out of our heads," adds Washburn, a Mandarin speaker and TED fellow who spoke on 'Building US-China Relations...by Banjo.' "We recorded our first acoustic demos in a kindergarten classroom on an early Saturday morning in Beijing, right before Kai and I flew back to the US. None of us knew if this music would ever reach out beyond us."

Produced by Welch, the Wu-Force EP tells stories of the struggle to connect in the face of divisive forces, with music they hope can speak to people of any walk of life, in any culture around the world. "Paper Lanterns" is a reaction to Chinese workers trying - and often failing - to return to their families for the Lunar New Year. "We knew we were on to something when Fei and I kept breaking into tears in the middle of the song," Washburn remembers.

"Good Girl" is the story of a girl from the countryside who leaves for the big city. She becomes a prostitute, eager send money home to her poor farming family. "Kung Fu Cowboy" is their straight-up theme song, and "Muckrakers" is the frenetic, incessant energy of life in a city, especially a Chinese city, from the perspective of someone who doesn't have the money or privilege to float above any of it. The one thing they have is their voice, and this is an anthem to having, and using, that voice. "这是我的，不是你的 ('this is mine / this is not yours).'

Related News from Mi2N:
» The Wu-Force Announces Self-Titled Debut EP, Out January 27 For Lunar New Year

Home » MusicDish*China » The Wu-Force Self-Titled Debut EP Out For Lunar New Year
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13882
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» Grammy Museum Plans International Expansion In China

» DPA Microphones Launches New Chinese Website

» Mercedes-Benz Extends Naming Rights Partnership For Mercedes-Benz Arena In Shanghai

» MusicDish*China Caps Busy 2016 Music Touring Season Across China

» Second Hand Rose in 2016 - Bringing Chinese Rock Into the Mainstream

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2017-01-18] The Wu-Force Self-Titled Debut EP Out For Lunar New Year; The Wu-Force, The Self-described Kung Fu-Appalachian-indie-folk-rock Trio Of Banjo, Guzheng And Keyboards

» [2017-01-15] Grammy Museum Plans International Expansion In China; GRAMMY Museum China Expected To Open Within The Next Three Years, Marking The Museum's First International Expansion

» [2017-01-11] Midem Artist Accelerator Call For Entries Open; First Class Industry Experts To Select Rising International Talent

» [2017-01-04] DPA Microphones Launches New Chinese Website; The Company Has Created New Resource For Chinese Speakers To Help Them Find The Right DPA Microphone For Their Needs

» [2017-01-02] Mercedes-Benz Extends Naming Rights Partnership For Mercedes-Benz Arena In Shanghai; Mercedes-Benz Has Extended Its Partnership With AEG And Oriental Pearl Group For The Naming Rights Of Mercedes-Benz Arena In Shanghai Until 2025

» [2017-01-02] MusicDish*China Caps Busy 2016 Music Touring Season Across China; Highlights From MusicDish*China Fall 2016 Tours Including Combined 44 Shows In 19 Cities, With 3 Festivals, College Events And Live Streaming

» [2016-12-26] Second Hand Rose In 2016 - Bringing Chinese Rock Into The Mainstream; Iconic Chinese Rock Band Second Hand Rose Struck To Break Down The 'glass Ceilings' That Had Prevented Rock Bands From Reaching Broader Audiences And China's Mainstream

» [2016-12-21] Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China; Professional Loudspeaker Manufacturer Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Their Exclusive Distribution Representative For China

» [2016-12-06] Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan; Black Kirin Will Arrive In Beijing To Hold The First Special Show On New Year's Day At Yugong Yishan With Their Latest Seven-man Lineup

» [2016-12-04] World Creators Forum Held In Beijing; Asia-Pacific Music Alliance Launches At The Event

» [2016-11-30] Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival; Electric Jungle Music Festival Is The First And Biggest EDM Festival In South China

» [2016-11-25] VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service; The Service Provides A Platform For Independent Filmmakers To Connect With Aspiring Musicians
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Dance Remix

Troy Ave. Featured On New Single 'Crooklyn To Wacocaine' By Hustler E From 'Wacocaine' Fame On Wacocaine 5 Album

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships