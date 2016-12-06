An Open Letter To President Donald J. Trump

We say 'Well Said!'

Dear President Donald J. Trump,

Congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th president of the United States of America. With apprehension based on the history of your past statements and actions, we await the steps that you take as president to help the country overcome the division that you have helped fuel.

We appreciate your statements during your inaugural speech about unifying the country and fighting prejudice. We hope you stick by that new philosophy. For the past year, you have espoused ideologies that have divided the country along racial and religious lines. The hundreds of protests that have sprung up are not incidental. People are afraid, and they need to see that you truly have their best interests at heart, not only through your words but through your actions as president. We want people who carry discrimination in their hearts, who carry the fear of others, to hear it and reconsider. We want people to recognize when they’ve been closed off and when they need to embrace one another. As the leader of this great nation, that responsibility lies in your hands. The world awaits.

Sincerely,

Zeke Hunter & Brett Steinberg

Alternative music duo Chasing Moonlight