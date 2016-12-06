China's Leading Streaming Platform To Talk Strategy At Midem 2017

Tencent Music Entertainment Group's VP Andy NG To Keynote

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Vice President Andy Ng will deliver a keynote at Midem 2017 to outline strategy at China's leading streaming platform and explain how to tap into the unlocked potential of the country's 650-million-strong online user base. This keynote will be part of the Midem Keynote Series during the music industry trade event, held in Cannes, France, from 6-9 June 2017.

Following the creation of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ng's keynote at Midem coincides with Tencent's push to expand elsewhere into Asia, with the recent announcement that the Shenzhen-based company will this year extend its reach to other Southeast Asian territories and is also exploring a launch in India. Ng will give the Midem audience an insight into what lies in store for the music streaming service. He will also give his perspective on monetisation of the listening audience in this market, focusing on music legislation in China, developing trends in the digital music market, and how to cooperate with digital music platforms.

In just a few years, Tencent has built QQ Music into China's largest music-streaming platform, and the only profitable one in that territory. QQ Music is a prime example of the rapid change happening in this huge market, and its success is due to its efforts to tackle rampant piracy in partnership with music labels, and it is a unique incentive-based pricing strategy. QQ's listenership now includes some 10 million users who have signed up for its paid music services – around 55% of the total market in China.

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Every day, hundreds of millions of people communicate, share experiences, consume information and seek entertainment through its integrated platforms. Tencent's diversified services include QQ, Weixin/WeChat for communications; Qzone for social networking; QQ Game Platform for online games; QQ.com and Tencent News for information; and Tencent Video for video content. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen in 1998 and went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004, and is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index.

Andy Ng is responsible for all licensing and business related matters at Tencent Music Entertainment Group, which comprises three mainstream music services: QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music. In addition, he also manages marketing and PR activities for QQ Music. As Vice President of the company, he has built up strong relationship with music labels, publishers and artists, and developed successful business models in different markets.