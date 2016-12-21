Sino-Franco Festival Partnership: YinYang Music & Chateau Perche

YinYang Music Festival announced an artist exchange project for 2017 with Chateau Perche Festival

2017 brings an exciting cultural exchange project between two outstanding electronic music festivals taking place 8000 kilometers away from each other; however interestingly, have a lot in common.

YinYang Music Festival, which takes place @ Great Wall of China announced an artist exchange project for 2017 with Chateau Perche Festival, which takes place in an ancient castle in the South of France.

Nighttime stage at YinYang Music Festival

Besides the outstanding locations both festivals share principles about non-commercial and artistic festival features, high quality non-mainstream electronic music, camping areas and 3D visual mapping.

Artist Exchange

Chateaux Perche Festival invites a group of China based/ Chinese artists to perform at their festival and YinYang Music Festival will invite artists connected to Chateaux Perche festival to perform at the Great Wall. YinYang Music Festival will soon start an open selection process to select artists to join them to France!