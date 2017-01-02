|
New Report Debates Future of Arts & Culture Ticketing
A report commissioned by ticketing and event platform Eventbrite called 'The Big Ticket Questions: Future-proofing technology for arts & culture organizations' was presented at the culture, technology and entrepreneurship conference REMIX Summits. The report argues that arts and culture organizations need to consider ticketing solutions that integrate all ticketing, marketing and fundraising data in order to create new sales opportunities.
REMIX report sheds light on whether arts and culture organisations should be creating in-house ticketing solutions or using third-party platforms
From conversion rate optimization to customer service relations, the report considers how event organizers can exploit technology to keep pace with consumer expectations. It also suggests ways in which they can increase ticket sales, including how to convert browsers into buyers and utilize user data and results to improve customer relationship management.
Modern ticketing solutions exist to sell tickets quickly, easily and repeatedly. However, arts and culture organizations often operate within a limited budget which can mean that advances in ticketing can sometimes be neglected. 'The Big Ticket Questions' debates whether arts and culture organizations are better creating their own ticketing solution or utilizing other options such as Open Source software (which can be downloaded, personalized and hosted on companies' servers) and Software as a Service (a fee-based model managed centrally by a third party). It concludes that, unless you're committed to building from the ground up, third party software can enable arts and culture organizations to meet high user expectations at a lower cost.
The report also scrutinizes the prospects for arts and culture ticketing, discovering seven important forces shaping the future of the market, including distributed sales and the growing need to optimize for mobile payments. However, one of the most significant changes is that to the 'experience' itself. Physical bundles and VIP packages, as well as ticket-to-brand experiences covering everything from simple online promotions to digital scrapbooks, have dramatically changed what users expect from ticketing platforms.
Simon Cronshaw, Managing Partner and Co-founder of REMIX Summits, said: "The ticketing market is changing rapidly, and it can sometimes be hard for organizations to keep up. The report will hopefully act as a guiding light for what they should focus on, why harnessing tech can improve their ticket sales and how to do this most efficiently."
The full report, commissioned by Eventbrite and produced with editorial independence by REMIX, can be downloaded for free at http://tinyurl.com/bigticketquestions.
