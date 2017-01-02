MusicDish e-Journal - February 7, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
Leading US PRO engages CML Consultancy Services to work on Asia-Pacific strategy and revenue growth opportunities
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-02-07
Performing rights organization the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has engaged CML Consultancy Services PLT to work on its Asia-Pacific strategy and revenue growth opportunities. Led by Miew Lan Chan, the former General Manager of Music Authors' Copyright Protection (MACP) Berhad in Malaysia, CML Consultancy Services will work with the ASCAP Senior Leadership Team to foster international relations among ASCAP and its society partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm will begin work on April 1, and, in addition to providing management consulting services, fill the role formerly held by Willie Yeung, ASCAP Regional Director, International, who retired at the end of 2016 after more than 20 years with ASCAP.

"ASCAP is a mission-driven organization committed to protecting, fostering and advocating for the creators of music, and they represent one of the most expansive repertories of music in the world," added Miew Lan Chan. "The Asia-Pacific region continues to grow in importance as a market for music. Working with ASCAP presents a unique opportunity to explore innovative approaches to global rights management for the benefit of songwriters, composers and music publishers and to expand opportunities with our partners in the Asia-Pacific region."

Miew Lan Chan, the principal of CML Consultancy Services, has more than two decades of experience as a senior performance rights executive as General Manager of MACP. Since joining MACP in 1994, Chan increased revenue from MYR $2 million to a record MYR $60 million in 2016, while holding operational costs at 10 percent. As General Manager, she struck numerous strategic agreements on behalf of music publishers, labels and other stakeholders, most recently a joint venture to handle one-stop licensing for public performances and broadcast covering both authors and neighboring rights in Malaysia. Chan has also served as Vice Chairman, CISAC Asia Pacific Committee; as Director of Music Rights Malaysia Berhad; on the Board of Governors of the Asian Academy Music Arts & Science; and as Director & Treasurer of Malaysian Music Industry Cooperative.

