World Blues & Roots Band Harper and Midwest Kind China Tour
The 2-week tour will bring their unique sound to Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Wuhan and Shijiazhuang
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-02-08
MusicDish*China is proud the present World Blues & Roots band Harper and Midwest Kind first mainland China tour in support of their latest album "Show Your Love". Kicking off on March 22nd, the two-week tour will see the band bring their unique "World Blues" sound to five cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Wuhan and Shijiazhuang.

MusicDish*China has partnered with music app company SoundLab and entertainment company Max Star who will release "Show Your Love" on China's leading music services, including Tencent's QQMusic, Xiami, Kuwo and Baidu Music to name a few. The tour will include harmonica and didgeridoo masterclasses at Beijing's prestigious Communication University of China and Hubei University of Economics as well as live streaming performances at the Yema Live studio and Dusk to Dawn (DDC) livehouse in Beijing.

Award-winning Australian singer/songwriter Peter D. Harper - known in the music world simply as "Harper" - creates a heady mix of roots music through his creative use of the harmonica and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo. Harper’s latest CD, "Show Your Love," features 11 original road-tested tracks recorded with his well-traveled Detroit-based touring band "Midwest Kind." "Show Your Love" hit # 3 on Billboard, USA and remained in the Top Ten for an incredible six months (only bested by Eric Clapton and Joe Bonamassa)!

Harper possesses a strong, resonant voice and a deep, almost mystical approach to music that some might say has evolved into its own genre. Harper calls it "World Blues" -- a rich musical stew of '50s rhythm and blues, a '60s message of love and unity, and '70s funky soul, stirred up with masterful harmonica and the deep, woody, percussive tones of the didgeridoo, served up in a feast of timeless mystery.

