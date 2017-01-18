MusicDish e-Journal - February 18, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
Syn announced the official launch of the Beijing office, broadening the horizons of the Tokyo-based music marketing agency
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-02-15
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Syn, founded by Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, his wife Yasmin Le Bon, and long-time collaborator and creative director Nick Wood, announced the official launch of the Beijing office to its growing name, broadening the horizons of the Tokyo-based music marketing agency, which also has a Hollywood office.

Simon Le Bon stated, "Over the course of three decades, Syn has become an increasingly important part of my creative life. Writing and recording with Nick and other members of the Syn team has enabled me to discover and develop musical aspects which I would never have visited within the confines of Duran Duran. I love the company and everything we stand for."

Creative Director Nick Wood added, "I've been leading Syn's musical journey for the past 25 years, from Tokyo to Los Angeles and most recently Beijing. I'm excited about our continued growth in the U.S. and love introducing our clients to new sounds and musical possibilities from our incredible collection of talent. I'm blessed to work with clients who have an insatiable hunger for music that challenges the status quo."

This next step towards expanding the company's reach is accompanied with the launch of a new website and music library, the Syn Songs Library. The Library features artists performing songs exclusively represented by the agency in a new series called Syn Sessions. Their latest release, "Catch" by Japanese band Remigai, aired on the last season of HBO's hit show, Girls.

The firm produces creative commercial music for brands and media worldwide through its four creative departments, which work in tandem to develop concepts that realize clients' marketing visions and needs. Syn's esteemed clients include: CNN, Square Enix, Disney Japan, Nike, Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Veuve Clicquot, and The Ritz-Carlton.

Related News from Mi2N:
» Tokyo & Hollywood Based Music Marketing Agency Syn Expands With Official Launch Of Beijing Office

Home » MusicDish*China » Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13890
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'

» World Blues & Roots Band Harper and Midwest Kind China Tour

» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy

» Sino-Franco Festival Partnership: YinYang Music & Chateau Perche

» China's Leading Streaming Platform To Talk Strategy At Midem 2017

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2017-02-16] NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'; Brooklyn-based, Chinese-transplant Bohan Phoenix Unites Cultures And Expresses His Mixed Identity

» [2017-02-15] Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office; Syn Announced The Official Launch Of The Beijing Office, Broadening The Horizons Of The Tokyo-based Music Marketing Agency

» [2017-02-15] Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production; Warner/Chappell Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production After 25 Years In The Industry

» [2017-02-08] World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour; The 2-week Tour Will Bring Their Unique Sound To Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Wuhan And Shijiazhuang

» [2017-02-07] ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy; Leading US PRO Engages CML Consultancy Services To Work On Asia-Pacific Strategy And Revenue Growth Opportunities

» [2017-02-05] Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?; A Major Problem Is That Many Music Industry Startups Do Not Actually Test Their Riskiest Assumptions When Developing A Strategy

» [2017-01-28] New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing; REMIX Report Sheds Light On Whether Arts And Culture Organisations Should Be Creating In-house Ticketing Solutions Or Using Third-party Platforms

» [2017-01-25] Sino-Franco Festival Partnership: YinYang Music & Chateau Perche; YinYang Music Festival Announced An Artist Exchange Project For 2017 With Chateau Perche Festival

» [2017-01-21] China's Leading Streaming Platform To Talk Strategy At Midem 2017; Tencent Music Entertainment Group's VP Andy NG To Keynote

» [2017-01-20] An Open Letter To President Donald J. Trump; We Say 'Well Said!'

» [2017-01-18] The Wu-Force Self-Titled Debut EP Out For Lunar New Year; The Wu-Force, The Self-described Kung Fu-Appalachian-indie-folk-rock Trio Of Banjo, Guzheng And Keyboards

» [2017-01-15] Grammy Museum Plans International Expansion In China; GRAMMY Museum China Expected To Open Within The Next Three Years, Marking The Museum's First International Expansion
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

David Vaters New Solo Release

Danish Singer Songwriter & Veteran Stars Win Acoustic Music Awards

MusicDish*China Presents Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour

Innovative Music Transcription Company Launches New Service

Indie LGBT Artist Craymo Wins 2nd Worldwide Music Contest In A Row, This Time For Best Video For Song Promoting Diversity, Equality And Peace, One Love One World

Jennifair "Sugar" Featuring Deion Luis (Official Video)

DigitalRadioTracker.com Launches Free Searchable Artist/Song Airplay Database



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships