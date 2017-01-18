Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office

Syn announced the official launch of the Beijing office, broadening the horizons of the Tokyo-based music marketing agency

Syn, founded by Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, his wife Yasmin Le Bon, and long-time collaborator and creative director Nick Wood, announced the official launch of the Beijing office to its growing name, broadening the horizons of the Tokyo-based music marketing agency, which also has a Hollywood office.

Simon Le Bon stated, "Over the course of three decades, Syn has become an increasingly important part of my creative life. Writing and recording with Nick and other members of the Syn team has enabled me to discover and develop musical aspects which I would never have visited within the confines of Duran Duran. I love the company and everything we stand for."

Creative Director Nick Wood added, "I've been leading Syn's musical journey for the past 25 years, from Tokyo to Los Angeles and most recently Beijing. I'm excited about our continued growth in the U.S. and love introducing our clients to new sounds and musical possibilities from our incredible collection of talent. I'm blessed to work with clients who have an insatiable hunger for music that challenges the status quo."

This next step towards expanding the company's reach is accompanied with the launch of a new website and music library, the Syn Songs Library. The Library features artists performing songs exclusively represented by the agency in a new series called Syn Sessions. Their latest release, "Catch" by Japanese band Remigai, aired on the last season of HBO's hit show, Girls.

The firm produces creative commercial music for brands and media worldwide through its four creative departments, which work in tandem to develop concepts that realize clients' marketing visions and needs. Syn's esteemed clients include: CNN, Square Enix, Disney Japan, Nike, Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Veuve Clicquot, and The Ritz-Carlton.