Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant to Senior Vice President of Production

Warner/Chappell Production Music is proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Gant, a 25-year veteran in the industry, to Senior Vice President of Production.



"Aaron’s commitment to the company and creativity in finding and delivering new music and artists to our clients are incredible assets to Warner/Chappell Production Music," says President and CEO Randy Wachtler. "I appreciate the production team’s dedication to unparalleled quality."



In the role, Gant oversees news music, custom projects, catalog production and studio operations at the Warner/Chappell Production Music studios in Nashville. He previously served as the Vice President of Production.



"I am excited to continue and further my contributions alongside the outstanding team here at Warner/Chappell Production Music," says Gant.



Gant began as an intern and rose to recording engineer at Non-Stop Productions. He transitioned to Nashville in 2000 to work for 615 Music. His role expanded to Producer and then Vice President of Production before 615 Music was acquired by Warner/Chappell in 2010.



