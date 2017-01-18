MusicDish e-Journal - February 18, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant to Senior Vice President of Production
Warner/Chappell promotes Aaron Gant to senior vice president of production after 25 years in the industry
By Mi2N
(more articles from this author)
2017-02-15
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Warner/Chappell Production Music is proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Gant, a 25-year veteran in the industry, to Senior Vice President of Production.

"Aaron’s commitment to the company and creativity in finding and delivering new music and artists to our clients are incredible assets to Warner/Chappell Production Music," says President and CEO Randy Wachtler. "I appreciate the production team’s dedication to unparalleled quality."

In the role, Gant oversees news music, custom projects, catalog production and studio operations at the Warner/Chappell Production Music studios in Nashville. He previously served as the Vice President of Production.

"I am excited to continue and further my contributions alongside the outstanding team here at Warner/Chappell Production Music," says Gant.

Gant began as an intern and rose to recording engineer at Non-Stop Productions. He transitioned to Nashville in 2000 to work for 615 Music. His role expanded to Producer and then Vice President of Production before 615 Music was acquired by Warner/Chappell in 2010.

Traversing through Producer and VP of Production roles with the company, he joined the Warner/Chappell Production Music team when it purchased 615 Music in 2010.

Related News from Mi2N:
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production

Home » News Beat » Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant to Senior Vice President of Production
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13891
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service

» Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals

» Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat

» New York Media Festival Returns To Manhattan

News Beat Directory


» [2017-02-16] NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'; Brooklyn-based, Chinese-transplant Bohan Phoenix Unites Cultures And Expresses His Mixed Identity

» [2017-02-15] Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office; Syn Announced The Official Launch Of The Beijing Office, Broadening The Horizons Of The Tokyo-based Music Marketing Agency

» [2017-02-15] Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production; Warner/Chappell Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production After 25 Years In The Industry

» [2017-02-08] World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour; The 2-week Tour Will Bring Their Unique Sound To Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Wuhan And Shijiazhuang

» [2017-02-07] ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy; Leading US PRO Engages CML Consultancy Services To Work On Asia-Pacific Strategy And Revenue Growth Opportunities

» [2017-02-05] Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?; A Major Problem Is That Many Music Industry Startups Do Not Actually Test Their Riskiest Assumptions When Developing A Strategy

» [2017-01-28] New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing; REMIX Report Sheds Light On Whether Arts And Culture Organisations Should Be Creating In-house Ticketing Solutions Or Using Third-party Platforms

» [2017-01-25] Sino-Franco Festival Partnership: YinYang Music & Chateau Perche; YinYang Music Festival Announced An Artist Exchange Project For 2017 With Chateau Perche Festival

» [2017-01-21] China's Leading Streaming Platform To Talk Strategy At Midem 2017; Tencent Music Entertainment Group's VP Andy NG To Keynote

» [2017-01-20] An Open Letter To President Donald J. Trump; We Say 'Well Said!'

» [2017-01-18] The Wu-Force Self-Titled Debut EP Out For Lunar New Year; The Wu-Force, The Self-described Kung Fu-Appalachian-indie-folk-rock Trio Of Banjo, Guzheng And Keyboards

» [2017-01-15] Grammy Museum Plans International Expansion In China; GRAMMY Museum China Expected To Open Within The Next Three Years, Marking The Museum's First International Expansion
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

David Vaters New Solo Release

Danish Singer Songwriter & Veteran Stars Win Acoustic Music Awards

MusicDish*China Presents Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour

Innovative Music Transcription Company Launches New Service

Indie LGBT Artist Craymo Wins 2nd Worldwide Music Contest In A Row, This Time For Best Video For Song Promoting Diversity, Equality And Peace, One Love One World

Jennifair "Sugar" Featuring Deion Luis (Official Video)

DigitalRadioTracker.com Launches Free Searchable Artist/Song Airplay Database



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships