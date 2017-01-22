NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'

Brooklyn-based, Chinese-transplant Bohan Phoenix unites cultures and expresses his mixed identity

Bohan Phoenix kicked off 2017 with the Chinese New Years release of his latest EP JALA on Friday, January 27th, starting with the project's title track and video, which premiered The FADER and 88 Rising.



Bohan's mission behind his JALA EP is best summarized in the project's artwork, a hot red pepper in the shape of a Nike swish that is a reference to Chinese bootlegged goods, in essence, a byproduct of import, export and exchange between the East and West, not unlike Bohan's music itself. What many in the West don't know is that for the low wage Chinese workforce big Western corporations depend on, Nikes in the mainland are about twice the price. It's a small one of many instances that runs parallel to more serious issues in race and international relations across the world where Bohan strives to remind us that cultural exchange could be more of a two way street.



The EP features an international cast including a collaboration with Chengdu trap stars the Higher Brothers, production from China's most in-demand producer Howie Lee, Jamaican-English Harikiri, and Brooklyn beatsmiths Matt FX, Jachary and Drummy. The title track JALA features a catchy Mandarin hook and an infectiously danceable beat that brings a modern twist to the Guzheng, a Chinese traditional instrument. In the video, Bohan appears as a chili pepper-slinging kingpin who imports only the spiciest product from East to West, the peppers representing his hometown of Chengdu, as in his November release of "3 Days in Chengdu" which premiered via The Hundreds and Mass Appeal.



"I am trying to export my Eastern culture to the West, just as I was 'exported' here years ago. I believe that the exporting and exchanging of culture will be the key to a better future because it opens up a lane for communication outside of politics. With JALA EP, that's exactly what I wanted to do: open communication. That's why, unlike my previous project FOREIGN, JALA EP is no longer just Asian producers- I'm intentionally mixing Western and Eastern producers, sounds, languages, slang, motif and foods...everything you can think of! To me, this is what the future looks like." - Bohan Phoenix



Bohan Phoenix was born in a rural area in China and immigrated to the US at 11, unable to speak a word of English. He took a liking to hip hop instantly and learned the language quickly by rapping along with just about anything he could get his hands on. From Eminem to Tupac, the rest is history.



Bohan is located in Brooklyn and is an anomaly in music, pursuing his career in both China and the US simultaneously, leading NYC performances in Harlem's legendary Apollo Theatre or Williamsburg darling Baby's All Right to two tours through China in 2016 alone. A fixture in both the NYC and Chinese underground scenes, Bohan strives to bridge the musical gap between East and West, touching on universally relatable topics of love, family, pride and motivation in both English and in Mandarin. These sentiments are also reflected in Bohan's longtime motto "lovelove," which is the namesake for the tight-knit Brooklyn creative collective and label imprint, loveloveN¥C.

