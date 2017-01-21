Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation in China

The band will tour mainland China in May in support of the release of their 2016 album "Love Revolution"

Music media and management company MusicDish announced the signing of Canadian island-rock band Earl & The Steadies for representation in Greater China. The band will tour mainland China in May in support of the release of their 2016 album "Love Revolution." This will be frontman Earl Pereira's second China tour, having toured with Warner Music China in the early 2000s with his previous band Wide Mouth Mason.



Set to be release on on Chinese streaming services such as QQMusic and Xiami, "Love Revolution" has received national radio play in Canada, nearly 100,000 online views, landed the band featured articles in Canadian Musician Magazine and Brooklyn NY based music magazine Punchland.



"The groove of Wide Mouth Mason seemed to come from Earl Pereira. He was one of three quarterbacks with the band that made the move to starter role with The Steadies. So naturally whether it is on disc or the electric live show, he is an outstanding performer, bass player, and vocalist that can play with the best in show business." John Jones | Warner Music Canada



Earl Pereira got his rock n' roll pedigree as a founding member of Canadian rock band Wide Mouth Mason, who had two gold records, three JUNO nominations and a host of other accolades and awards. Earl has toured the world, playing nearly 3000 shows and has shared the stage with the biggest acts in the business including The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, The Guess Who, Alanis Morissette, Van Morrison, Nickleback, Nelly Furtado, The Roots, Ziggy Marley and many more. Earl was also named one of Canada's top bassists in Canadian Musician Magazine and is widely considered one of the best performers in his country.



In the early-to-mid 2000's, Earl made history as he was part of the very first North American band to tour in mainland China, and later paved the way for many artists to do the same. Working with Warner Music China, Earl played in sold-out theaters, on live television shows which aired to millions across the mainland from Beijing to Wuhan, all while winning over fans with his infectious smile and energy. However, his band never made it back when all Pereira wanted to do was become an international success. So in 2010, Earl eventually left his old band to start his own brand new band calling it The Steadies, which showcased his world-class song writing, singing, and producing abilities. The band's unique island-rock sound mixes pop-rock with funk and reggae, and allows Earl's contagious personality to always get the audiences smiling, dancing and singing along. After years of building up his new band in Canada, Earl & The Steadies are finally ready to make their mark in China though their exciting high-energy style of rock steady music!

