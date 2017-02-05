Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China

Wong will oversee the day-to-day running of WMG's Beijing office and is also expected to expand the company's business in Mainland China

Jackson Wong has been appointed as Managing Director of Warner Music China. He joins Warner Music Group (WMG) from film production and distribution company Oriental DreamWorks. In his new role, Wong will be based in Beijing and report to Sam Chen, WMG's CEO of Greater China.

Wong will oversee the day-to-day running of WMG's Beijing office and is also expected to expand the company's business in Mainland China, working with players in the overall media and entertainment ecosystem.

Simon Robson, WMG's Asia President, says: "I'm pleased to welcome Jackson to the Warner Music family. With his entertainment industry experience, combined with Sam Chen's A&R expertise and Andy Ma's business development skills, we have the strongest executive team of any music company in China."

He has held a number of executive positions with global and local media and entertainment companies; covering strategic partnerships and business development, capital markets and investment, branded content, licensing, gaming, digital content and distribution.

Before joining WMG, he was General Manager of Strategy and Investment, Business Development and Digital Business at Oriental DreamWorks. Prior to that, he served as Head of Strategy and Business Development at DMG, a local Chinese media and entertainment conglomerate.

Wong began his career in KPMG's technology, media and telecom (TMT) division, advising local and multinational companies, as well as governments, on strategy, investment, development and operations.