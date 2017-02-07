MusicDish e-Journal - April 19, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director and CCO
China's EDM Festival Behemoth Eyes Asian Ecosystem Dominance
Shanghai-based live entertainment company and organizer of "Budweiser STORM" electronic music festival A2LiVE announced the addition of a newly-formed executive role in the organization's Shanghai headquarters. New York City business development exec Eric Reithler-Barros will be joining the senior leadership team as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr Reithler-Barros will be charged with driving the Asian expansion and development of the pioneering entertainment company by heading multiple divisions including brand partnerships, talent management (A2ARTIST), bookings (Strobe Light Talent), streaming music platforms (DianYinTai), and A2LiVE's forthcoming DJ/music production academies and record label groups.

"We are thrilled to welcome a 'double threat' that has not only two decades of functional experience in media and international business development, but also nearly three decades inside the world of electronic dance music", said Eric Zho, A2LiVE's CEO and founder. "His rare combination of talents and specialized knowledge will add tremendous velocity to expansion of our core businesses, while developing innovative new products and services to complement them".

"It's no secret that China represents the largest and most nascent market potential for dance music culture in the world", added Eric Reithler-Barros. "Nothing could be more exciting than to engage it from multiple new angles, hand in hand with the talented staff and board of this visionary company".

