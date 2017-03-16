ULTRA Worldwide Adds China to Global Calendar

On September 9-10, 2017, ULTRA will land in Shanghai for the first ever edition of ULTRA China

ULTRA WORLDWIDE, the international arm of the World's Premier Electronic Music Festival, ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL, confirms it will be adding China to its international repertoire.



On September 9-10, 2017, ULTRA will land in Shanghai for the first ever edition of ULTRA China. A full-blown two-day festival, this will mark the first time an independent and international festival brand produces an event of this magnitude in the region. Details regarding the venue, tickets and lineup will be released soon at umfchina.com.



