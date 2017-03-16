|
Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition
This opportunity is gone soon for songwriters, deadline to enter is May 31st
Deadline is fast approaching for the 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition. Songwriters vie for a chance to win a top prize of $50,000 worth of cash and merchandise such as music gear. Winning songs will be receiving radio airplay. Songwriters can enter in 15 different song categories such as: Pop, Rock/Alt, Folk, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Instrumental, etc.
USA Songwriting Competition is sponsored by: Sony, D'Addario Strings, Acoustic Guitar Magazine, New Music Weekly, Loggins Promotion, Airplay Access, Audio-Technica, Presonus, Sonoma Wireworks, Song Trust, Soundmatters, Noisehive and Landr.
Last Year's Winner
Spokane, Washington based songwriters Jerad Finck, David Hodges & Steven Solomon won Overall Grand Prize at past year's 21st Annual USA Songwriting Competition with their song "Criminal" The song has now received on radio airplay on various Pop radio stations in United States as well as Sirius XM Radio.
All Top 3 Winners Are Collaborations; Some Big Names Winners
Las Vegas star Terry Fator, Jesse Blaze Snider (son of "Twisted Sister" Dee Snider) and Trev Lukather (son of legendary guitarist Steve Lukather of "Toto') are some of the category winners of the 21st Annual USA Songwriting Competition. For the second consecutive year, all top 3 winners are all collaborations. All the finalists in the Country and Pop categories are collaborations as well.
Tim Gates, Brad Hull & Will Nance of Nashville, TN won the Overall 2nd Prize as well as First Prize (Country Category), he is part of a group "Due West", which had songs have hit the Billboard Country Charts.
Jesse Blaze Snider, along with his co-writer Freddy Scott won the Overall 3rd Prize as well as First Prize (Novelty/Comedy category) with his song "Fight To Death", making this the first time a Novelty/Comedy song made it to the Top Three of the USA Songwriting Competition. Jesse is the son of the legendary rock band "Twisted Sister" lead singer Dee Snider.
Las Vegas marquee star Terry Fator won First Prize in the Gospel category with his song "Horses in Heaven". He was the winner of season two of America's Got Talent, and received the million dollar prize that year.
Trev Lukather won the First Prize in the Rock category with his song "Let It Go". He is the son of legendary guitarist Steve Lukather of "Toto".
Related News from Mi2N:
» Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition
back
| top
|
Career Tips
» Midem Artist Accelerator Call For Entries Open
» Deadline Upcoming: USArtists International 2016-2017
» CES 2017 Music Contest: Open Call for all Musicians and Artists
» Brownswood Launches Second "Future Bubblers" Music Discovery Program
» Submissions Now Open for the 2016 She Rocks Summer NAMM Showcase in Nashville
Career Tips Directory
» [2017-06-08] Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation; Laguna Beach Singer/guitarist Awarded Recording Time With Orange County Production House
» [2017-06-08] The Changing Face Of China's Music Market; The Session Examined Some Of The Major Trends Shaping The Music Industry's Transformation And Prospects For Its Future
» [2017-06-08] China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music; Formerly President, International Of R2G, Mathew And His Partners Pioneered The Development Of The Music Licensing Market In China
» [2017-06-07] IndieNinja Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC; IndieNinja, The Artist Services Marketplace For The Independent Music Community, Is Now Live
» [2017-06-07] Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack; Designed For Music Lovers, The Hydration Backpack Is Set To Disrupt The Music Festival Experience
» [2017-05-27] Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition; This Opportunity Is Gone Soon For Songwriters, Deadline To Enter Is May 31st
» [2017-05-27] Amsterdam Dance Event Announces Spotlight On Morocco And Hello DeLaMar, ADE Changes Venue; All Aspects Of Global Electronic Music Culture Will Come Together For The Leading Electronic Music Conference And World's Largest Club Festival
» [2017-05-27] Earl And The Steadies To Play In Seoul For "Back To The Retro" Party; One Of The Top Bassists In Canada, Earl Pereira Is Visiting Korea With Earl And The Steadies
» [2017-05-26] Songwriters Battle For Fair Pay From Music Streaming Services; As CD Sales Dwindle And Digital Streaming Services Grow, Music Publishers And Songwriters Are Paying The Price
» [2017-04-19] ULTRA Worldwide Adds China To Global Calendar; On September 9-10, 2017, ULTRA Will Land In Shanghai For The First Ever Edition Of ULTRA China
» [2017-04-18] A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director And CCO; China's EDM Festival Behemoth Eyes Asian Ecosystem Dominance
» [2017-03-16] Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China; Wong Will Oversee The Day-to-day Running Of WMG's Beijing Office And Is Also Expected To Expand The Company's Business In Mainland China
|
follow MusicDish on