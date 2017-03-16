Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition

This opportunity is gone soon for songwriters, deadline to enter is May 31st

Deadline is fast approaching for the 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition. Songwriters vie for a chance to win a top prize of $50,000 worth of cash and merchandise such as music gear. Winning songs will be receiving radio airplay. Songwriters can enter in 15 different song categories such as: Pop, Rock/Alt, Folk, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Instrumental, etc.



USA Songwriting Competition is sponsored by: Sony, D'Addario Strings, Acoustic Guitar Magazine, New Music Weekly, Loggins Promotion, Airplay Access, Audio-Technica, Presonus, Sonoma Wireworks, Song Trust, Soundmatters, Noisehive and Landr.



Last Year's Winner

Spokane, Washington based songwriters Jerad Finck, David Hodges & Steven Solomon won Overall Grand Prize at past year's 21st Annual USA Songwriting Competition with their song "Criminal" The song has now received on radio airplay on various Pop radio stations in United States as well as Sirius XM Radio.



All Top 3 Winners Are Collaborations; Some Big Names Winners

Las Vegas star Terry Fator, Jesse Blaze Snider (son of "Twisted Sister" Dee Snider) and Trev Lukather (son of legendary guitarist Steve Lukather of "Toto') are some of the category winners of the 21st Annual USA Songwriting Competition. For the second consecutive year, all top 3 winners are all collaborations. All the finalists in the Country and Pop categories are collaborations as well.



Tim Gates, Brad Hull & Will Nance of Nashville, TN won the Overall 2nd Prize as well as First Prize (Country Category), he is part of a group "Due West", which had songs have hit the Billboard Country Charts.



Jesse Blaze Snider, along with his co-writer Freddy Scott won the Overall 3rd Prize as well as First Prize (Novelty/Comedy category) with his song "Fight To Death", making this the first time a Novelty/Comedy song made it to the Top Three of the USA Songwriting Competition. Jesse is the son of the legendary rock band "Twisted Sister" lead singer Dee Snider.



Las Vegas marquee star Terry Fator won First Prize in the Gospel category with his song "Horses in Heaven". He was the winner of season two of America's Got Talent, and received the million dollar prize that year.



Trev Lukather won the First Prize in the Rock category with his song "Let It Go". He is the son of legendary guitarist Steve Lukather of "Toto".

