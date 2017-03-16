Amsterdam Dance Event Announces Spotlight On Morocco And Hello DeLaMar, ADE Changes Venue

All aspects of global electronic music culture will come together for the leading electronic music conference and world's largest club festival

The 22nd edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) takes place October 18th-22nd in the Tolhuistuin, Brakke Grond and Melkweg venues with the Hello DeLaMar Theater taking centre stage.



After 16 years in the Felix Meritis, the Amsterdam Dance Event, an initiative of Buma, will be moving to the Nieuwe DeLaMar Theater this year to allow major renovations to take place in its old venue. The Nieuwe DeLaMar is ideally situated next to the Leidseplein and De Melkweg and will also allow the event to bring previously separately-housed events such as ADE Dance & Brands under one roof.



"Having been sold out for the last seven years, plus with more delegates coming from an ever greater number of countries, especially Korea, China, Africa, India and South America, the renovation of the Felix Meritis offers us an opportunity to try a different venue," ADE director Richard Zijlma, said. "We are excited and optimistic about the new conferencing and networking possibilities that the Nieuwe DeLaMar Theater offers, and we're confident that delegates will find it a spectacular and inspiring space."



New Ticketing System

ADE has also introduced a new ticketing system this year that allows delegates to choose between day and night time activities with a 5-day Daytime-only pass now available. The classic 5 Days/Nights passes are also still on offer for delegates who want to embrace the vast range of business and entertainment possibilities that ADE offers each year.



Spotlight on Morocco

The 2017 panel program is coming together with Morocco under the spotlight in this year's ADE Global View. The North African country currently hosts 15 festivals each year including Atlas Electronic, Oasis, MOGA, Transahara and Beyond Sahara that are almost exclusively dedicated to electronic music, plus a range of large events featuring world music (Gnaoua), jazz (Jazzablanca) pop (Vertigo) and sacred music at the Fes Festival of World Sacred Music. This forward-looking and liberal-minded country also has a healthy club scene with venues specialising in house music (Tamasis), hip hop (555 Marrakech) and techno (Pacha Marrakech, Amnesia) thriving throughout the country.



ADE's conference schedule will also feature We're Calling It Ethnotronic covering the growing electronic scenes in South America, Africa and parts of Asia where musicians are mixing local sounds with dance floor beats, Who's Stealing Our Best Songs?, looking at the land-grab by publishers as IP rights on classic sounds from the 80s expire.

