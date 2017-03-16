Earl And The Steadies To Play In Seoul For "Back To The Retro" Party

One of the top bassists in Canada, Earl Pereira is visiting Korea with Earl and the Steadies

One of the top bassists in Canada, Earl Pereira is visiting Korea with Earl and The Steadies following a 3-week tour across China organized by MusicDish*China. Seoul concertgoers will get to witness their talent on June 2nd, 8 PM, at Prism Hall. No matter what mood you are in, you can't help but smile, dance, and sing along. The Steadies are not invited to the party - They are the party. Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/674147392769369/



Earl Pereira got his rock and roll pedigree as a founding member of the Canadian band Wide Mouth Mason, which is a 3-time JUNO (Canada's answer to the Grammy Awards) nominee. They have also opened for iconic artists like The Rolling Stones. In the early-to-mid 2000's, Wide Mouth Mason toured China, as the very first Canadian band to do so. However, Earl Pereira has wanted to try his own. He eventually came back with a new band, Earl and the Steadies, with guitar prodigy, Justin 'Juice' Lee, and drum phenom Kurtis Schultz.



Earl and the Steadies is a three-piece band from Canada who mixes pop-rock with funk and reggae. They have dubbed their songs a.k.a. Island-rock. Their 2016 release Love Revolution has received nearly 100,000 online views, national radio play on CBC, and introduced in Canadian Musician Magazine. Since their debut, Earl and the Steadies have played over 700 shows with talents such as Ziggy Marley, Kevin Brereton, and many more. They were showcased at the 2010 Winter Olympics and The Grey Cup, the championship of the Canadian Football League (CFL), and other industry conferences. In April and May of 2017, Earl and the Steadies will tour Korea followed by their visit to China, then they will be back to Canada for its summer festival touring. Now, they are one of the busiest bands in their hometown, Saskatchewan.

