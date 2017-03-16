MusicDish e-Journal - June 8, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
Designed for Music Lovers, the Hydration Backpack is Set to Disrupt the Music Festival Experience
By Mi2N
2017-06-07
Baserock, Inc. announced, the Baserock, a versatile hydration backpack that allows users to physically feel music by vibrating bass frequencies throughout the body. The company will be launching a Kickstarter campaign on June 13th. The $15,000 Kickstarter campaign will be used to fund Baserock's initial run of manufacturing, offering music enthusiasts and adventurers the opportunity to be the first to receive the first bass-frequency backpack at a discounted price.

"We designed the Baserock Backpack to optimize our physical experience of bass frequencies at music festivals," said Jared Becker, Baserock Co-Founder and CEO. "We've been encouraged by the feedback we've received from our early testers who found many ways to use the product - on hikes, at work, on the slopes, walking downtown, mountain biking, you name it."

The state-of-the-art backpack is equipped with a microphone input for use at a live show, as well as an auxiliary input, so it can be used with a phone/computer and headphones/speakers. It runs on an eight-hour rechargeable battery and has an easily accessible user interface on the shoulder strap of the backpack.

Baserock is designed for the active lifestyle, complete with a 2-Liter hydration reservoir, two large storage pockets and five secure zipper pockets organized in a compact 19-inch water resistant backpack. Baserock is ready for a three-day music festival, shredding some powder on the slopes, a trek across town, and everything in between.

The Baserock experience can be viewed here - https://www.facebook.com/getbaserock/videos/1712260552411424/.

