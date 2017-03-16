|
Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
Designed for Music Lovers, the Hydration Backpack is Set to Disrupt the Music Festival Experience
Baserock, Inc. announced, the Baserock, a versatile hydration backpack that allows users to physically feel music by vibrating bass frequencies throughout the body. The company will be launching a Kickstarter campaign on June 13th. The $15,000 Kickstarter campaign will be used to fund Baserock's initial run of manufacturing, offering music enthusiasts and adventurers the opportunity to be the first to receive the first bass-frequency backpack at a discounted price.
"We designed the Baserock Backpack to optimize our physical experience of bass frequencies at music festivals," said Jared Becker, Baserock Co-Founder and CEO. "We've been encouraged by the feedback we've received from our early testers who found many ways to use the product - on hikes, at work, on the slopes, walking downtown, mountain biking, you name it."
The state-of-the-art backpack is equipped with a microphone input for use at a live show, as well as an auxiliary input, so it can be used with a phone/computer and headphones/speakers. It runs on an eight-hour rechargeable battery and has an easily accessible user interface on the shoulder strap of the backpack.
Baserock is designed for the active lifestyle, complete with a 2-Liter hydration reservoir, two large storage pockets and five secure zipper pockets organized in a compact 19-inch water resistant backpack. Baserock is ready for a three-day music festival, shredding some powder on the slopes, a trek across town, and everything in between.
The Baserock experience can be viewed here - https://www.facebook.com/getbaserock/videos/1712260552411424/.
Related News from Mi2N:
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
back
| top
|
Digital Skool
» HPCmusic Strives to Make Stereo Obsolete - The $100 Billion opportunity
» Music 1 Network Launches New Artist Discovery Platform
» Research Finds Audible Differences with High-Resolution Audio
» Adva Mobile Fan Engagement Score (ES)
» Kobalt Offers Creators Real-Time Earnings & Data Reporting
Digital Skool Directory
» [2017-06-08] Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation; Laguna Beach Singer/guitarist Awarded Recording Time With Orange County Production House
» [2017-06-08] The Changing Face Of China's Music Market; The Session Examined Some Of The Major Trends Shaping The Music Industry's Transformation And Prospects For Its Future
» [2017-06-08] China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music; Formerly President, International Of R2G, Mathew And His Partners Pioneered The Development Of The Music Licensing Market In China
» [2017-06-07] IndieNinja Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC; IndieNinja, The Artist Services Marketplace For The Independent Music Community, Is Now Live
» [2017-06-07] Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack; Designed For Music Lovers, The Hydration Backpack Is Set To Disrupt The Music Festival Experience
» [2017-05-27] Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition; This Opportunity Is Gone Soon For Songwriters, Deadline To Enter Is May 31st
» [2017-05-27] Amsterdam Dance Event Announces Spotlight On Morocco And Hello DeLaMar, ADE Changes Venue; All Aspects Of Global Electronic Music Culture Will Come Together For The Leading Electronic Music Conference And World's Largest Club Festival
» [2017-05-27] Earl And The Steadies To Play In Seoul For "Back To The Retro" Party; One Of The Top Bassists In Canada, Earl Pereira Is Visiting Korea With Earl And The Steadies
» [2017-05-26] Songwriters Battle For Fair Pay From Music Streaming Services; As CD Sales Dwindle And Digital Streaming Services Grow, Music Publishers And Songwriters Are Paying The Price
» [2017-04-19] ULTRA Worldwide Adds China To Global Calendar; On September 9-10, 2017, ULTRA Will Land In Shanghai For The First Ever Edition Of ULTRA China
» [2017-04-18] A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director And CCO; China's EDM Festival Behemoth Eyes Asian Ecosystem Dominance
» [2017-03-16] Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China; Wong Will Oversee The Day-to-day Running Of WMG's Beijing Office And Is Also Expected To Expand The Company's Business In Mainland China
|
follow MusicDish on