Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation
Laguna Beach singer/guitarist awarded recording time with Orange County Production House
For the third annual year, Hybrid Studios and Orange County Production House have selected a band or artist to receive free studio recording time through a ReverbNation competition. The 2017 winner is Laguna Beach's Nick Brodeur, a talented singer and guitarist who will now get his opportunity to record at Hybrid Studios under the direction of OCPH.
"Part of the mission of Hybrid Studios and Orange County Production House is to bolster the local music scene," said studio Co-founder Billy Klein, "with that in mind, we decided to pick a local artist this time around, and we believe Nick is really going to shine in studio."
Nick Brodeur was chosen from a list of nearly two thousand applicants. Previous winners of the ReverbNation competition include Los Angeles' Andy Allo and Yucaipa's Hoity Toity. Now a studio tradition, Hybrid and Orange County Production House have every intention of running the contest again in 2018.
