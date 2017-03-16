|
The Changing Face of China's Music Market
The session examined some of the major trends shaping the music industry's transformation and prospects for its future
I've been making a return to the conference circuit this year to coincide with my founding of MusicDish LLC in 1997 (yes, it has been 20 years!!). Starting in March, I gave a talk in Paris called "Are Brands Ready To Tap China's Music Market?" at China Connect 2017, the largest gathering of experts on Chinese consumer trends, marketing, digital and mobile in Europe. On April 26th, I moderated a panel "How to Enter A New Market Through Showcase Festivals?" at the Sound Of The Xity (SOTX) conference in Beijing featuring speakers from WOMEX (Christoph Borkowsky), SXSW (James Minor), The Great Escape (Martin Elbourne) and SOTX (Ryan Zhang).
More recently, I gave a talk at Music Biz 2017 in Nashville called "The Changing Face of China's Music Market". Over the past few years, China has witnessed a transformation in its music market and industry. Led by government efforts to legitimize the market, the growth of legal streaming service and changing consumer behavior, the music industry appears to be reaching that 'inflection point' as illustrated by IFPI's number. But the backbone of China's music market is still live music with the maturing of its festival scene, expanding touring circuit and early tech adoption from live streaming to VR. The session will examine some of the major trends shaping the industry's transformation and prospects for its future.
I've made my slides from the Music Biz talk available via Dropbox for anyone to download. Next on the itinerary is What's Next in Music? being held in Vilnius, Lithuania on September 8-9 and APaMM International Conference in Ulsan, Korea where I will give a session on 'How to Break into the Chinese Market.'
