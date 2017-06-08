MusicDish e-Journal - May 19, 2002 		MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish Music Video Review: "CPR (Start Again)" by Metaract
"CPR (Start Again)" is basically about the madness happening in the world
By Sophia Deng
(more articles from this author)
2017-06-08
An independent metal band from Auckland, New Zealand, Metaract consists of musicians from established New Zealand rock and metal bands such as Just One Fix, Static Era (top 10 NZ album), Tadpole (certified double platinum), who have toured with international artists like Disturbed, Korn, Alter Bridge, Megadeth and Evanescence. Since all of the members come from different sections of the hard rock and metal spectrum, Metaract's sound pulls from a variety of sources of inspiration.

Metaract released their debut single, CPR (Start Again), worldwide on April 22, 2017. It was recorded and mixed by New Zealand award winning engineer, Dave Rhodes, at Depot Sound Studios and mastered by Sage Audio in the USA. "CPR (Start Again)" is basically about the madness happening in the world. We can either passively watch and do nothing, or actively do something to fix the mistakes of the past," explains the vocalist Chris Yong. CPR (Start Again) is a constant reminder of the high number of world events in recent years, and the vivid images of protests and worldwide violent incidents in the music video reflect the urgency of such issue.

This song combines edge crushing riffs, stomping grooves and hook-laden melodies, paying tribute to all eras of metal, while carving out their own unique path in New Zealand metal. Not wanting to sound specific to any sub-genre of metal, the members Chris Yong (Vocals/Guitars), Sharne Scarborough(Guitars), Victor Pesch (Bass) and Clayton Gould (Drums) embrace whatever comes out during the writing process: speed/thrash, 80's raunch, hard rock, punk, metal and many more. And CPR (Start Again) is a successful outcome of Metaract's composing process.  

From the ferociously high-energy music video, we could assume that in every live show, Metaract always leaves the audience gasping for air while still wanting more.

