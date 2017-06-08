MusicDish e-Journal - May 19, 2002 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview
Top-Selling Tours, Music Festivals and the Cost to Be There
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-06-11
Independent online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats released its pricing preview for the top-selling live music events of the 2017 summer season. From legendary classics to breakthrough electropop performers, this summer's music choices - and ticket prices - represent a broad spectrum. Whether fans want to spend $29 to see Shawn Mendes croon or splurge $700-plus to be part of the Burning Man phenomenon, this year's concert and festival lineups offer something for everyone.

"Summer is synonymous with live music. Whether it's a backyard band or a mega music fest, fans eagerly anticipate this season for its iconic outdoor venues and sold out stadium tours," said Jeanenne Tornatore, Senior Editor for Vivid Seats. "Ticket prices are as varied and dynamic as the artists on tour. While most of the top 10 tours average $150-plus per ticket, there are tickets available for every budget in every corner of the country."

Top 2017 Summer Concert Tours

According to Vivid Seats ticket sales data, the following headliners top the list of most popular concerts this summer season:

Highlights:

Chicago is the mecca for music this summer, hosting three of the 10 top-selling concert tours including Lady Gaga, Metallica and Florida Georgia Line, not to mention the No. 2 selling music festival, Lollapalooza.

Fans looking for an affordable concert ticket will find Shawn Mendes, Roger Waters and Metallica offer the least expensive overall average prices per ticket, at $134, $173 and $176, respectively.

U2 fans may be the most passionate, paying an average of $262 per ticket to see The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, with some of the highest average ticket prices for U2 appearances at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas ($313) and Chicago's Soldier Field ($308).

Top 2017 Summer Music Festivals

Vivid Seats summer music festival ticket sales data reveals an eclectic mix of genres and geography where weekend festivals reign supreme this year:

Vivid Seats: Top 10 Summer Music Festivals
1. The Classic - Los Angeles & Flushing, N.Y.
2. Lollapalooza - Chicago
3. Cincinnati Music Festival - Cincinnati
4. Buckeye Country Superfest - Columbus
5. CMA Music Festival - Nashville
6. BottleRock Festival - Napa, Calif.
7. Bayou Country Superfest - New Orleans
8. Vans Warped Tour - 40+ City Tour
9. Fishfest - Sacramento, Calif.
10. Watershed Festival - Nashville

Highlights:

While the Watershed Festival in Nashville boasts the most expensive get-in price of $249, fans have access to 32 artists performing over the 3-day weekend, which averages just over $7 per artist.

For fans simply looking for a good time without the premium price tag, Fishfest in Anaheim, Calif. ($21 get-in price) and Bayou Country Superfest in New Orleans ($34 get-in price) offer the least expensive tickets of the top music fests.

For fans who just can't get enough, the Vans Warped Tour boasts the most performances this summer with stops in 41 cities and an average get-in price of just $39 in Milwaukee.

