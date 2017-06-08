MusicDish e-Journal - May 19, 2002 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR
Social Music VR Platform Endless Riff has announced a partnership with NYC's Rockwood Music Hall
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-06-14
Endless Riff, a social music virtual reality (VR) platform that provides new ways for fans to experience and consume live, recorded and self-captured music together, has announced a partnership with New York City's Rockwood Music Hall, making it the first virtual concert venue in social VR.

Using networked VR tools, Endless Riff has created an intricate virtual Rockwood Music Hall environment and will begin livestreaming shows into the VR environment this month. The partnership will also give music lovers a key into Rockwood's extensive concert archive, with additional features to follow.


Qu Wanting performing at Rockwood Music Hall, October 2012

"Our goal with Endless Riff is to create an endless virtual music festival, where fans from all over the world connect and bond through live music without having to travel any distance," Mark Iannarelli, Endless Riff CEO, said. "We have the tools to virtualize a cherished music venue such as Rockwood Music Hall, and the platform to share it with music fans all over the world. This partnership will be a showcase of what VR can do for live music, and we look forward to extending our network to more venues - modern, historical and imagined."

"Rockwood Music Hall has been providing music lovers a home in New York City for more than a decade, with a focus on hot, up-and-coming acts," Ken Rockwood, Rockwood Music Hall founder and owner, said. "Thanks to Endless Riff's stunning technology and accessible platform, millions will join them in the crowd and be exposed to the Rockwood experience and that same great music."

