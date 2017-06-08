MusicDish e-Journal - May 19, 2002 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records
Investment To Support Ongoing Artist Development, Building On The 25-Year Track Record Of Industry Veteran Tom Lipsky
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-06-16
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Magna Entertainment has entered into a strategic investment with independent record label Loud & Proud Records, continuing its significant multi-year investment cycle with a focus on intellectual property opportunities across the music, premium video and other content-based industries.

Led by industry veteran Tom Lipsky, Loud & Proud Records will utilize Magna's support to further foster independent artist development. With a community of artists that includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blues Traveler and The Winery Dogs, as well as global distribution from ADA, the independent distribution and services arm of Warner Music Group, Loud & Proud specializes in partnering with established artists with a definable fan base. Lipsky's 25-year proven track record of successes includes his role as founder of CMC International Records, CEO of Sanctuary Records Group North America and a successful JV with Roadrunner Records. In addition to being the label partner with Lynyrd Skynyrd for every new album release by the band over the past twenty years, he has released new music from other legendary artists such as Iron Maiden, Robert Plant, Rush, KISS and The Allman Brothers Band.

Related News from Mi2N:
» Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records To Further Foster Artist Development

Home » News Beat » Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13913
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» Music Works International Expands Team, Roster and Global Reach

» ASCAP and YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement for US Performance Rights

» Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants

» Longtail Music Provides an Alternative to the On-Demand Algorithm

» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel moves to NetEase Cloud Music

News Beat Directory


» [2017-06-25] Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach; International Booking Agency Builds On Momentum To Push Reach Outward And Upward

» [2017-06-25] BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo; The Deal Will Provide An International Showcase For Emerging Social Media Stars From China

» [2017-06-21] MusicDish Music Releases In China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing; MusicDish*China Has Been Releasing Independent Music To The Major Music Platforms, Reaching Over 90% Of Mainland Chinese Music Listeners

» [2017-06-21] ASCAP And YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement For US Performance Rights; The Mutual Goal Of This Agreement Is To Work Together To Ensure That ASCAP Members Get Paid More Fairly And Accurately For The Use Of Their Music On YouTube

» [2017-06-20] Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants; Asian-American Rock Band Wins Long-running Battle With The Trademark Office Over Their Name In A Victory For Free Speech

» [2017-06-18] Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm; Live Broadcasts Are Brought To The Forefront To Assist Listeners In Music Discovery

» [2017-06-16] Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records; Investment To Support Ongoing Artist Development, Building On The 25-Year Track Record Of Industry Veteran Tom Lipsky

» [2017-06-14] Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions; Audio Streaming Growth Outstrips Video 3-to-1 As Distributions To Independent Labels Hit $353m

» [2017-06-14] Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR; Social Music VR Platform Endless Riff Has Announced A Partnership With NYC's Rockwood Music Hall

» [2017-06-11] Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview; Top-Selling Tours, Music Festivals And The Cost To Be There

» [2017-06-08] Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation; Laguna Beach Singer/guitarist Awarded Recording Time With Orange County Production House

» [2017-06-08] The Changing Face Of China's Music Market; The Session Examined Some Of The Major Trends Shaping The Music Industry's Transformation And Prospects For Its Future
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius Sign To Melodic Revolution Records

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships