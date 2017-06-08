Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records

Investment To Support Ongoing Artist Development, Building On The 25-Year Track Record Of Industry Veteran Tom Lipsky

Magna Entertainment has entered into a strategic investment with independent record label Loud & Proud Records, continuing its significant multi-year investment cycle with a focus on intellectual property opportunities across the music, premium video and other content-based industries.



Led by industry veteran Tom Lipsky, Loud & Proud Records will utilize Magna's support to further foster independent artist development. With a community of artists that includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blues Traveler and The Winery Dogs, as well as global distribution from ADA, the independent distribution and services arm of Warner Music Group, Loud & Proud specializes in partnering with established artists with a definable fan base. Lipsky's 25-year proven track record of successes includes his role as founder of CMC International Records, CEO of Sanctuary Records Group North America and a successful JV with Roadrunner Records. In addition to being the label partner with Lynyrd Skynyrd for every new album release by the band over the past twenty years, he has released new music from other legendary artists such as Iron Maiden, Robert Plant, Rush, KISS and The Allman Brothers Band.

