Longtail Music Provides an Alternative to the On-Demand Algorithm

Live broadcasts are brought to the forefront to assist listeners in music discovery

Longtail Music, a new platform for promoting internet radio stations as an alternative to on-demand music services, has launched.

Powered both by longstanding stalwarts of internet radio such as Radio Paradise and recent upstarts like Ersatz Radio, the invite-only list of impressive partner stations have joined the mission to promote the highest quality radio stations and get this lesser known, yet extremely passionate world of music in front of listeners.

Founder Gabe Kangas said of Longtail Music, "While everybody is listening to the same songs over and over via their on-demand platform of choice, there are music experts of every genre sharing deep cuts, unknown artists and forgotten favorites 24 hours a day for free."

Longtail Music helps listeners find a broadcast consisting of hand-picked content, whether they're actively trying to find something they'll love, or if they just want to "put something on". Consequently, this will create loyal listeners for the broadcasters.

Prior to launching, the founder, Gabe Kangas, worked as a product engineer for music technology companies such as Rdio and TastemakerX and is the creator of The Bat Player, an Internet radio client for Roku and AppleTV.