MusicDish e-Journal - May 19, 2002 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

MusicDish Music Releases in China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing
MusicDish*China has been releasing independent music to the major music platforms, reaching over 90% of mainland Chinese music listeners
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-06-21
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

With the impressive numbers reported in the IFPI latest Global Music Report (20% revenue growth, 30.6% streaming growth), China's recorded music market has come into its own. For over a year, MusicDish*China has been releasing independent artist's music to the major music platforms owned by Tencent (600+ million monthly active users), Netease (300+ million monthly active users), Alibaba (Xiami) and others, reaching over 90% of mainland Chinese music listeners. Below are some of our latest releases covering everything from jazz, rock, pop and rockabilly from the USA, Korea and Australia.

Slightly Left of Center "Euphoria"
Hot off the back of selling in excess of 80,000 units, 500,000 streams and generating over 100,000 downloads, Australian talent 'Slightly Left of Centre' return to the world stage with their strongest, most original and diverse material to date. "Euphoria" is a testament to the bands tongue-in-cheek mentality, with soaring hooks and a vibe reminiscent of Maroon 5 meeting Daft Punk

HearIM "HearIM 헤아림"
HearIM, which means concern and intimacy in Korean, breaks the boundary of Korean tradition and sets up their own identity. They pursue music that they sincerely believe in. They love their own music and are eager to share. Piri, the Korean traditional instrument, mainly performs the melody lines while Western instruments play the rhythm and the harmony. With a wide musical spectrum, they are producing music only HearIM is able to and realizing the beginning of "World Music", which focuses on how the world music started historically instead of how it is interpreted commercially.

Tom Ricci "Escape into life"
Southern California-based singer/songwriter Tom Ricci album "Escape into life" is all about great melodies, uncompromising rock and roll vibes and thought-provoking lyrics that add thickness and dimension to every track. From Earth- shattering rockers the likes of "Gave it all to you" to mellow and introspective tunes in the vein of "Don't give up on yourself", Tom set out to craft a diverse and accomplished record that will please rock fans of all backgrounds, from discerning underground punk rockers to arena rock fiends.

Voodoo Swing "To You My Friend"
After Shorty Kreutz, Voodoo Swing's vocal/guitar player, released his solo album, he gathered the band's drummer Walter Spano and bass player Tommy Collins and together released "To You My Friend" as a powerful return! This album is Voodoo Swing's most individualized work since the band debuted. It broke American Rockabilly's consistent/usual style and mixed in the band's unique features.

Home » MusicDish*China » MusicDish Music Releases in China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13916
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo

» ULTRA Worldwide Adds China to Global Calendar

» A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director and CCO

» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China

» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2017-06-25] Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach; International Booking Agency Builds On Momentum To Push Reach Outward And Upward

» [2017-06-25] BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo; The Deal Will Provide An International Showcase For Emerging Social Media Stars From China

» [2017-06-21] MusicDish Music Releases In China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing; MusicDish*China Has Been Releasing Independent Music To The Major Music Platforms, Reaching Over 90% Of Mainland Chinese Music Listeners

» [2017-06-21] ASCAP And YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement For US Performance Rights; The Mutual Goal Of This Agreement Is To Work Together To Ensure That ASCAP Members Get Paid More Fairly And Accurately For The Use Of Their Music On YouTube

» [2017-06-20] Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants; Asian-American Rock Band Wins Long-running Battle With The Trademark Office Over Their Name In A Victory For Free Speech

» [2017-06-18] Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm; Live Broadcasts Are Brought To The Forefront To Assist Listeners In Music Discovery

» [2017-06-16] Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records; Investment To Support Ongoing Artist Development, Building On The 25-Year Track Record Of Industry Veteran Tom Lipsky

» [2017-06-14] Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions; Audio Streaming Growth Outstrips Video 3-to-1 As Distributions To Independent Labels Hit $353m

» [2017-06-14] Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR; Social Music VR Platform Endless Riff Has Announced A Partnership With NYC's Rockwood Music Hall

» [2017-06-11] Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview; Top-Selling Tours, Music Festivals And The Cost To Be There

» [2017-06-08] Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation; Laguna Beach Singer/guitarist Awarded Recording Time With Orange County Production House

» [2017-06-08] The Changing Face Of China's Music Market; The Session Examined Some Of The Major Trends Shaping The Music Industry's Transformation And Prospects For Its Future
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius Sign To Melodic Revolution Records

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships