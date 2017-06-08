MusicDish Music Releases in China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing

MusicDish*China has been releasing independent music to the major music platforms, reaching over 90% of mainland Chinese music listeners

With the impressive numbers reported in the IFPI latest Global Music Report (20% revenue growth, 30.6% streaming growth), China's recorded music market has come into its own. For over a year, MusicDish*China has been releasing independent artist's music to the major music platforms owned by Tencent (600+ million monthly active users), Netease (300+ million monthly active users), Alibaba (Xiami) and others, reaching over 90% of mainland Chinese music listeners. Below are some of our latest releases covering everything from jazz, rock, pop and rockabilly from the USA, Korea and Australia.

Slightly Left of Center "Euphoria"

Hot off the back of selling in excess of 80,000 units, 500,000 streams and generating over 100,000 downloads, Australian talent 'Slightly Left of Centre' return to the world stage with their strongest, most original and diverse material to date. "Euphoria" is a testament to the bands tongue-in-cheek mentality, with soaring hooks and a vibe reminiscent of Maroon 5 meeting Daft Punk

HearIM "HearIM 헤아림"

HearIM, which means concern and intimacy in Korean, breaks the boundary of Korean tradition and sets up their own identity. They pursue music that they sincerely believe in. They love their own music and are eager to share. Piri, the Korean traditional instrument, mainly performs the melody lines while Western instruments play the rhythm and the harmony. With a wide musical spectrum, they are producing music only HearIM is able to and realizing the beginning of "World Music", which focuses on how the world music started historically instead of how it is interpreted commercially.

Tom Ricci "Escape into life"

Southern California-based singer/songwriter Tom Ricci album "Escape into life" is all about great melodies, uncompromising rock and roll vibes and thought-provoking lyrics that add thickness and dimension to every track. From Earth- shattering rockers the likes of "Gave it all to you" to mellow and introspective tunes in the vein of "Don't give up on yourself", Tom set out to craft a diverse and accomplished record that will please rock fans of all backgrounds, from discerning underground punk rockers to arena rock fiends.





Voodoo Swing "To You My Friend"

After Shorty Kreutz, Voodoo Swing's vocal/guitar player, released his solo album, he gathered the band's drummer Walter Spano and bass player Tommy Collins and together released "To You My Friend" as a powerful return! This album is Voodoo Swing's most individualized work since the band debuted. It broke American Rockabilly's consistent/usual style and mixed in the band's unique features.



