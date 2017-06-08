ASCAP and YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement for US Performance Rights

ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) and YouTube have signed a multi-year agreement for US public performance rights and data collaboration. The mutual goal of this agreement is to work together to ensure that ASCAP members get paid more fairly and accurately for the use of their music on YouTube.

The evolution of the agreement between the two entities leverages YouTube's data exchange and ASCAP's vast database of musical works to address the industry challenge of identifying songwriter, composer and publisher works on YouTube, and demonstrates ASCAP's commitment to building industry-leading data capabilities. This innovative collaboration will enable new levels of monetization and transparency for ASCAP and its members.

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews commented: "This agreement achieves two important ASCAP goals - it will yield substantially higher overall compensation for our members from YouTube and will continue to propel ASCAP's ongoing transformation strategy to lead the industry toward more accurate and reliable data. The ultimate goal is to ensure that more money goes to the songwriters, composers and publishers whose creative works fuel the digital music economy."

"YouTube is dedicated to ensuring artists, publishers and songwriters are fairly compensated," said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube. "As YouTube delivers more revenue to the music industry through a combination of subscription and advertising revenue, it's great to see ASCAP take a progressive approach towards the long term financial success of its members."