Music Works International Expands Team, Roster and Global Reach

International booking agency builds on momentum to push reach outward and upward

Led by industry veteran Katherine McVicker, boutique agency Music Works International continues to add new artists, territories and staff while entering its third year as a leader in audience and artistic development.



MWI is also adding to their marketing, sales, and booking teams.



Anngelle Wood, a veteran of Boston area event promotion (Boston's Rock and Roll Rumble) and on-air talent for stations including WFNX, WBCN, and WZLX, recently joined MWI's expanded marketing team. The company's booking department is also growing with the addition of Agent Amanda Slaybaugh who joins MWI from Madison House in Colorado where she was Junior Booking Agent. In addition, Mitchel Campbell, a recent graduate in music business from the University of Hartford is the newest member of the MWI sales team, joining as an Assistant.



"We are excited that MWI's growth affords us the opportunity to build our staff and bring more industry professionals into the fold. We are focused on taking the company to the next level," Director Katherine McVicker says, adding, "we look forward to expanding our market reach and creating new networks of promoters in South America, Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Rim as well as growing our roster of artists and special projects."



Monty Alexander

Over the past year, MWI has added the legendary Monty Alexander, pianist Aaron Diehl, and Bokanté, the world music project of Malika Tirolien with Snarky Puppy's Michael League. These new signings find the agency building up their distinctive roster with a wider reach.



MWI is home to over 25 top jazz, R & B, roots and world music artists such as Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis, Vijay Iyer, Ambrose Akinmusire, Ruthie Foster, Richard Bona, Monty Alexander, Christian McBride, The Gloaming, David Sanborn, Jason Moran and Blind Boys of Alabama.

