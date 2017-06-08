MusicDish e-Journal - May 19, 2002 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Music Works International Expands Team, Roster and Global Reach
International booking agency builds on momentum to push reach outward and upward
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-06-25
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Led by industry veteran Katherine McVicker, boutique agency Music Works International continues to add new artists, territories and staff while entering its third year as a leader in audience and artistic development.

MWI is also adding to their marketing, sales, and booking teams.

Anngelle Wood, a veteran of Boston area event promotion (Boston's Rock and Roll Rumble) and on-air talent for stations including WFNX, WBCN, and WZLX, recently joined MWI's expanded marketing team. The company's booking department is also growing with the addition of Agent Amanda Slaybaugh who joins MWI from Madison House in Colorado where she was Junior Booking Agent. In addition, Mitchel Campbell, a recent graduate in music business from the University of Hartford is the newest member of the MWI sales team, joining as an Assistant.

"We are excited that MWI's growth affords us the opportunity to build our staff and bring more industry professionals into the fold. We are focused on taking the company to the next level," Director Katherine McVicker says, adding, "we look forward to expanding our market reach and creating new networks of promoters in South America, Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Rim as well as growing our roster of artists and special projects."


Monty Alexander

Over the past year, MWI has added the legendary Monty Alexander, pianist Aaron Diehl, and Bokanté, the world music project of Malika Tirolien with Snarky Puppy's Michael League. These new signings find the agency building up their distinctive roster with a wider reach.

MWI is home to over 25 top jazz, R & B, roots and world music artists such as Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis, Vijay Iyer, Ambrose Akinmusire, Ruthie Foster, Richard Bona, Monty Alexander, Christian McBride, The Gloaming, David Sanborn, Jason Moran and Blind Boys of Alabama.

Related News from Mi2N:
» Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach

Home » News Beat » Music Works International Expands Team, Roster and Global Reach
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13918
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» ASCAP and YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement for US Performance Rights

» Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants

» Longtail Music Provides an Alternative to the On-Demand Algorithm

» Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records

» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel moves to NetEase Cloud Music

News Beat Directory


» [2017-06-25] Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach; International Booking Agency Builds On Momentum To Push Reach Outward And Upward

» [2017-06-25] BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo; The Deal Will Provide An International Showcase For Emerging Social Media Stars From China

» [2017-06-21] MusicDish Music Releases In China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing; MusicDish*China Has Been Releasing Independent Music To The Major Music Platforms, Reaching Over 90% Of Mainland Chinese Music Listeners

» [2017-06-21] ASCAP And YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement For US Performance Rights; The Mutual Goal Of This Agreement Is To Work Together To Ensure That ASCAP Members Get Paid More Fairly And Accurately For The Use Of Their Music On YouTube

» [2017-06-20] Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants; Asian-American Rock Band Wins Long-running Battle With The Trademark Office Over Their Name In A Victory For Free Speech

» [2017-06-18] Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm; Live Broadcasts Are Brought To The Forefront To Assist Listeners In Music Discovery

» [2017-06-16] Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records; Investment To Support Ongoing Artist Development, Building On The 25-Year Track Record Of Industry Veteran Tom Lipsky

» [2017-06-14] Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions; Audio Streaming Growth Outstrips Video 3-to-1 As Distributions To Independent Labels Hit $353m

» [2017-06-14] Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR; Social Music VR Platform Endless Riff Has Announced A Partnership With NYC's Rockwood Music Hall

» [2017-06-11] Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview; Top-Selling Tours, Music Festivals And The Cost To Be There

» [2017-06-08] Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation; Laguna Beach Singer/guitarist Awarded Recording Time With Orange County Production House

» [2017-06-08] The Changing Face Of China's Music Market; The Session Examined Some Of The Major Trends Shaping The Music Industry's Transformation And Prospects For Its Future
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius Sign To Melodic Revolution Records

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships