BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo
The deal will provide an international showcase for emerging social media stars from China
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-06-25
BMG announced a partnership with Chinese mobile social networking platform, Momo, which will take Chinese singers to Los Angeles to work with some of the world's most successful songwriters.

The deal will provide an international showcase for emerging social media stars from China. Momo has 85m users and its monthly Golden Chart ranks singers according to the number of virtual gifts sent by users.

Under the terms of the new partnership, top performers from the Golden Chart will be flown to LA for an intensive bootcamp - which will be streamed live to Momo - before heading to an exclusive BMG SoundLab songwriters' event designed to create songs just for them.

BMG's unique SoundLab concept has already proven its worth in the Chinese market. In 2016, a SoundLab focused on Kris Wu, a former member of Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, produced the iTunes #1 single 'Juice', first time ever that a Chinese artist achieved that sort of chart success in US!

Tang Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Momo said, "As the world's fourth biggest music publisher, BMG is home to rich music production resources and boasts abundant experience in music creation. This will add international contents and outlook to the entertainment business of Momo. Momo is also looking forward to creating fascinating cultural contents and values for domestic music market. We fully believe that there is still large room for the future collaboration between BMG and Momo."

