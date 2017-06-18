|
QQMusic: From Streaming Service To Integrated Music Content Producer
This update pushes QQMusic one step closer towards becoming an integrated music content producer
Chinese internet giant Tencent's music streaming service QQMusic has released its latest version 7.5 on June 1st. The updated version features a brand new function named Music Public Account. Reviewers believe that this update pushes QQMusic one step closer towards becoming an integrated music content producer.
Technically, the latest QQMusic introduces a whole new section allowing organizations and individuals to publish music related articles, which combine words, pictures, playlists, and videos together to bring users an expanded music experience. Similar with WeChat, QQMusic users can also subscribe, like, comment, and share the articles to social media.
Billboard China QQMusic public account
This new feature gives every user the opportunity to generate and publish more professional and higher quality content on the platform. According to QQMusic’s official website, there are four types of Music Public Account that users can apply for: columnist, radio broadcaster, playlist expert and video expert. Professional music content producers such as Billboard China, Kanjian, Metro radio, Musickid, Luowang, and Jam have all joined to be Music Publish Accounts.
Jam QQMusic article "10 Songs Perfect For Weddings
As the biggest music platform in China, QQMusic enjoys 400 million monthly active users, over 100 million of which are daily active users. Besides music, playlists and radio, QQMusic now creates a new way for users to interact with others. Given the huge user base of QQMusic, its Music Public Account will undoubtedly become an appealing channel for music content producers to gain tremendous exposure and traffic. For QQMusic users, this new channel offers a more professional way to enjoy and interpret music. Music Publish Accounts not only help users to find good music, but also introduce the interesting story behind each piece of music, serving like music magazines.
Compared with competitors such as NetEase Music, Xiami, and Kugou, QQMusic has put more effort on building music article section, which reflects its ambition to connect more users and improve user retention through high quality content generation. It provides a new perspective for music platforms to differentiate themselves in the hyper-competitive industry.
