|
Canadian Sounds in China (CSC)
July 1 is Canada's 150th anniversary and we're using this opportunity to a soft launch a new project called Canadian Sounds in China
Canada has always punched above its weight. But perhaps nowhere more so than in music. From legendary names such as Leonard Cohen or Neil Young to classic rock's Rush and Loverboy and global superstars Drake and Justin Beiber, Canadian acts have continuously shaped what the world listens too (they simply often don't realize that it's Canadian).
July 1 was Canada's 150th anniversary and we used the opportunity to soft launch a new project called Canadian Sounds in China (CSC). As a company that has toured many talented Canadian acts in China, from koto-playing Jessica Stuart to DJ duo Eagle I Stallian and rocker Lyric Dubee to name just a few, we've wanted to find a means to promote the great music produced in Canada. CSC will be the vehicle to accomplish that goal.
For this soft-launch, we've curated playlists on streaming music services QQMusic and Netease that we feel represents the diverse excellence that is Canadian music. Selected by Netease Music Cloud as a top recommendation, it garnered over 500 followers and over 75K listens in the first couple of days as well as lots of social sharing and commenting. It is by no means complete - just an introduction that will be expanding and evolving over time and complemented by an MV channel on video platforms QQVideo and Youku. Finally, we're kicking off with a feature asking over 20 creative Canadians a simple question: "What does it mean to be Canadian?".
1. O Canada – Nikki Yanofsky
2. Crazy For You – Hedley
3. Take Me Home – Earl and The Steadies
4. Rude – MAGIC!
5. Closer – Tegan and Sara
6. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
7. My Heart’s Always Yours – Arkells
8. What Are You Waiting For? – Nickelback
9. Working For The Weekend – Loverboy
10. Run Run – Earl and The Steadies
11. Spirits – The Strumbellas
12. New Orleans Is Sinking – The Tragically Hip
13. When The Night Feels My Song – Bedouin Soundclash
14. Breathing From The Belly – Jessica Stuart Few
15. Some Say (Acoustic) – Sum41
16. Perfect – Simple Plan
17. When You’re Gone (Acoustic) – Avril Lavigne
18. Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd
19. Successful – Drake
20. 2U – David Guetta, Justin Bieber
21. Everything Now – Arcade Fire
22. Ahead By A Century – The Tragically Hip
23. 1234 – Feist
24. Pinch Me – Barenaked Ladies
25. Safe - Chris Riopel
26. You and Me – Tennyson King
27. One Day – Jessica Stuart Few
28. Summer Vibe – Walk off the Earth
29. A Case of You – Joni Mitchell
30. Angel – Sarah Mclachlan
31. Feeling Good – Michael Buble
32. Uninvited – Alanis Morissette
33. Home – Michael Buble
34. My Heart Will Go on – Celine Dion
35. Have You Ever Really Loved A Women? – Bryan Adams
36. Suzanne – Leonard Cohen
37. Harvest Moon – Neil Young
38. Xanadu – Rush
39. Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen
40. Denying Eyes – Van Halst (Only in QQ Music)
41. Our Time is Now – Menage (Only in QQ Music)
42. Walking The Line – Jessica Stuart Few (Only in QQ Music)
43. Snape in Heaven – DJ Soulier (Only in QQ Music)
44. Diode – DJ Soulier (Only in QQ Music)
45. Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd (Only in NetEase)
46. Successful – Drake (Only in NetEase)
47. This is Original – DJ Soulier (Only in NetEase)
As the project evolves, we will be featuring the latest and best from Canada, including exclusive music and video releases, guest playlist curators and interviews with movers-&-shakers that make Canada the superpower of the global music village.
back
| top
|
MusicDish*China
» MusicDish Review: Xi'an Post-Punk Band FAZI 3rd Album "Heart of Desire"
» QQMusic: From Streaming Service To Integrated Music Content Producer
» BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo
» MusicDish Music Releases in China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing
» ULTRA Worldwide Adds China to Global Calendar
MusicDish*China Directory
» [2017-07-05] Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk; Critical Of Existing Streaming Algorithms And The Quality Of Their Playlists, Elon Musk Promised To Build A Music Service Feature For Tesla Vehicles
» [2017-07-05] Generation Z: Meet The Young Millennials; Teens Value Video Platforms For Music Discovery And Social Engagement, But, As They Develop As Music Consumers, Look To Audio Streaming Services
» [2017-07-04] MusicDish Review: Xi'an Post-Punk Band FAZI 3rd Album "Heart Of Desire"; With Their Usual Blunt Directness, FAZI Once Again Created Music That Awakens The Listeners, Arranged Thick And Deep, Graceful, Velvety Sounds To Adorn This Album
» [2017-07-04] Aloft Hotels And MTV Spotlight Top Asia Pacific Music Talent; Aspiring Musicians Are Invited To Submit Original Songs For A Chance To Win A Mentorship By MTV And US$10,000 To Fund Their Music Journey
» [2017-06-29] Canadian Sounds In China (CSC); July 1 Is Canada's 150th Anniversary And We're Using This Opportunity To A Soft Launch A New Project Called Canadian Sounds In China
» [2017-06-28] QQMusic: From Streaming Service To Integrated Music Content Producer; This Update Pushes QQMusic One Step Closer Towards Becoming An Integrated Music Content Producer
» [2017-06-25] Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach; International Booking Agency Builds On Momentum To Push Reach Outward And Upward
» [2017-06-25] BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo; The Deal Will Provide An International Showcase For Emerging Social Media Stars From China
» [2017-06-21] MusicDish Music Releases In China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing; MusicDish*China Has Been Releasing Independent Music To The Major Music Platforms, Reaching Over 90% Of Mainland Chinese Music Listeners
» [2017-06-21] ASCAP And YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement For US Performance Rights; The Mutual Goal Of This Agreement Is To Work Together To Ensure That ASCAP Members Get Paid More Fairly And Accurately For The Use Of Their Music On YouTube
» [2017-06-20] Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants; Asian-American Rock Band Wins Long-running Battle With The Trademark Office Over Their Name In A Victory For Free Speech
» [2017-06-18] Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm; Live Broadcasts Are Brought To The Forefront To Assist Listeners In Music Discovery
|
follow MusicDish on