Canadian Sounds in China (CSC)

July 1 is Canada's 150th anniversary and we're using this opportunity to a soft launch a new project called Canadian Sounds in China

Canada has always punched above its weight. But perhaps nowhere more so than in music. From legendary names such as Leonard Cohen or Neil Young to classic rock's Rush and Loverboy and global superstars Drake and Justin Beiber, Canadian acts have continuously shaped what the world listens too (they simply often don't realize that it's Canadian).

July 1 was Canada's 150th anniversary and we used the opportunity to soft launch a new project called Canadian Sounds in China (CSC). As a company that has toured many talented Canadian acts in China, from koto-playing Jessica Stuart to DJ duo Eagle I Stallian and rocker Lyric Dubee to name just a few, we've wanted to find a means to promote the great music produced in Canada. CSC will be the vehicle to accomplish that goal.

For this soft-launch, we've curated playlists on streaming music services QQMusic and Netease that we feel represents the diverse excellence that is Canadian music. Selected by Netease Music Cloud as a top recommendation, it garnered over 500 followers and over 75K listens in the first couple of days as well as lots of social sharing and commenting. It is by no means complete - just an introduction that will be expanding and evolving over time and complemented by an MV channel on video platforms QQVideo and Youku. Finally, we're kicking off with a feature asking over 20 creative Canadians a simple question: "What does it mean to be Canadian?".

1. O Canada – Nikki Yanofsky

2. Crazy For You – Hedley

3. Take Me Home – Earl and The Steadies

4. Rude – MAGIC!

5. Closer – Tegan and Sara

6. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

7. My Heart’s Always Yours – Arkells

8. What Are You Waiting For? – Nickelback

9. Working For The Weekend – Loverboy

10. Run Run – Earl and The Steadies

11. Spirits – The Strumbellas

12. New Orleans Is Sinking – The Tragically Hip

13. When The Night Feels My Song – Bedouin Soundclash

14. Breathing From The Belly – Jessica Stuart Few

15. Some Say (Acoustic) – Sum41

16. Perfect – Simple Plan

17. When You’re Gone (Acoustic) – Avril Lavigne

18. Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd

19. Successful – Drake

20. 2U – David Guetta, Justin Bieber

21. Everything Now – Arcade Fire

22. Ahead By A Century – The Tragically Hip

23. 1234 – Feist

24. Pinch Me – Barenaked Ladies

25. Safe - Chris Riopel

26. You and Me – Tennyson King

27. One Day – Jessica Stuart Few

28. Summer Vibe – Walk off the Earth

29. A Case of You – Joni Mitchell

30. Angel – Sarah Mclachlan

31. Feeling Good – Michael Buble

32. Uninvited – Alanis Morissette

33. Home – Michael Buble

34. My Heart Will Go on – Celine Dion

35. Have You Ever Really Loved A Women? – Bryan Adams

36. Suzanne – Leonard Cohen

37. Harvest Moon – Neil Young

38. Xanadu – Rush

39. Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen

40. Denying Eyes – Van Halst (Only in QQ Music)

41. Our Time is Now – Menage (Only in QQ Music)

42. Walking The Line – Jessica Stuart Few (Only in QQ Music)

43. Snape in Heaven – DJ Soulier (Only in QQ Music)

44. Diode – DJ Soulier (Only in QQ Music)

45. Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd (Only in NetEase)

46. Successful – Drake (Only in NetEase)

47. This is Original – DJ Soulier (Only in NetEase)

As the project evolves, we will be featuring the latest and best from Canada, including exclusive music and video releases, guest playlist curators and interviews with movers-&-shakers that make Canada the superpower of the global music village.