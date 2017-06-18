MusicDish Review: Xi'an Post-Punk Band FAZI 3rd Album "Heart of Desire"

"Heart of Desire" is Xi'an post-punk band FAZI's third full-length studio album that will be released on July 18, 2017 by Chinese independent label Maybe Mars. A special "project," the band completed the album in four months, recording in five cities while on the road for the 2016 release tour of their second album "Root of Innocence." They invited five different musicians from various Chinese bands (Wang Wen, ST.OL.EN, The Fallacy, The White Tulips and Doodle) to collaborate on the process, resulting in a distinctively sounding album.

Heart of Desire mainly focuses on the flow of time, discussing how a heart does its best to bring back distant memories. Time gives every fantasy substance in an unending stream, and in the distance delivers an unending flow of flourishing prosperity. The album also touches on a variety of other themes such as desire, lies, love and hate, tolerance, memory and loss.

With their usual blunt directness, FAZI once again created music that awakens the listeners, arranged thick and deep, graceful, velvety sounds to adorn this album, pairing emotionally moving vocals with rolling rhythms that rush from the heart of stirring melodies. For example, the title track "Heart of Steel" begins with a considerably long instrumental introduction then vocals join to address the theme of desire. FAZI's unique ability is to give their audience a sensation of being able to instantly hear the intimate traces of private life, not about selfishness or solipsistic reverie, but rather about creating a larger self-image within, sharing their experiences with the listeners.