Aloft Hotels And MTV Spotlight Top Asia Pacific Music Talent

Aspiring musicians are invited to submit original songs for a chance to win a mentorship by MTV and US$10,000 to fund their music journey

Marriott International's Aloft Hotels and MTV is now accepting submissions at projectaloftstar.mtvasia.com for the fourth Asia Pacific edition of Project Aloft Star, amplified by MTV. With the success of the past three years, the reach of the competition is now extended to Australia and Indonesia. Providing an annual platform to discover music talent, the competition will identify and support aspiring music acts in nine markets: Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Last year, the competition drew over 500 entries and 600,000 public votes.

Project Aloft Star, amplified by MTV; promotes Aloft's commitment to supporting self-expression by identifying the latest emerging music talents in the region. The response every year from musicians and fans has been tremendous and the competition is a highly anticipated event that's become known for showcasing original music from aspiring acts. Together with MTV, Aloft has helped boost the visibility and quality of original compositions amongst musicians and continues to be a catalyst for musical creativity, with Project Aloft Star serving as a platform for showcasing the hottest up-and-coming artists.